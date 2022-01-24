Hit International Netflix Show Is Set to Be Remade

The hit French series Call My Agent!, now available on Netflix in the U.S., is getting several remakes around the world. Although no U.S. remake is in the works, a U.K. version is in development that will be available on Sundance Now in the U.S. Additionally, broadcasters in South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Poland, and the Middle East have all ordered local versions of the show, Variety reports. An adaptation from India, Call My Agent: Bollywood, is already available on Netflix.

The original French series, titled Dix pour cent (Ten Percent), was created by Fanny Herrero. It centers on a group of talent agents who face internal struggles at their business while handling their clients. Call My Agent! launched on France 2 in October 2015 and finished its fourth season in 2020. It is available now on Netflix in the U.S. and aired on ICI ARTV in Canada. The first season of the Bollywood version was released on Netflix in October 2021.

The U.K. version will be produced by Headline Pictures and BRON Studios, with John Morton (Twenty Twelve, W1A) as head writer. The show will be released on Amazon U.K. and Sundance Now in the U.S. An Italian version is also in production at Palomar for Sky.

Other versions of Call My Agent! will be available on different streaming platforms. The Filippino remake will be released on HBO Go, while the Indonesian remake will be on Disney+ there. The Middle Eastern version will be released on MBC, while Astro has the Malaysian version. The Polish version will be released by TVN. A partner for the South Korean remake hasn’t been announced.

All seven remakes will start production before the end of the year. Remakes for the Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, and Greece could be announced soon. In each territory, “the format is being adapted by producers who have access to the local talent pool,” Sabine Chemaly, head of TF1 Studios’ international sales for films, told Variety. Each version will highlight the unique aspects of the entertainment industry in each country. For example, the U.K. version will heavily focus on theater and the West End productions.

The French Call My Agent! has helped propel its cast to international stardom. Camille Cottin recently starred in the Hollywood movies House of Gucci and Stillwater. Laure Calamy booked movie roles that earned her awards, including My Donkey, My Lover and I, and A plien temps. The show also features Thibault de Montalembert, Liliane Rovère, Fanny Sidney, Nicolas Maury, Stéfi Celma, and Assaad Bouab.