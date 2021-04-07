Netflix's 'Shadow and Bone' Teasers Have Fans Glowing With Excitement
Netflix's new fantasy series Shadow and Bone is going big with its advertising campaign, and fans are responding in kind. The new show has launched a social media campaign with various trailers, teasers, images and GIFs, all highlighting different aspects of the sprawling "Grishaverse." Both new fans and old are buying into the excitement.
Shadow and Bone is based on Leigh Bardugo's novels -- both the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology. It depicts an intricate fictional world with magic users called Grisha, who can manipulate certain natural forces and elements. The Shadow and Bone story follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Lei), a young woman who finds that she is not only a Grisha, but a "Sun-Summoner," with the rare ability to manipulate light and heat. The Six of Crows storyline follows a group of young thieves on a high-stakes heist, hoping they can sneak around the Grisha.
Bardugo's books have a die-hard fandom, and so far those fans seem pleased with the show's previews. New viewers are intrigued too, and some have reported picking up the books for the first time in preparation for the show. Either way, the show's efforts on social media are clearly paying off.
Shadow and Bone premieres on Friday, April 23 on Netflix. All five books it's based on are available now, as are other books in Bardugo's "Grishaverse." Scroll down for a look at what fans are saying about each teaser so far.
Trailer
Are you trying to give me a heart attack???!!!! 😖😱🤯🤩— Irma Aguirre (@Irma_forest) March 30, 2021
The full-length trailer left fans with a feast of first looks to pick over, and many could hardly settle on a favorite.
First Trailer
YOU AND I ARE GOING TO CHANGE THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/x5SkWoMODe— 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞 (@vasyaskarachun) February 26, 2021
Back in February, the first trailer had a similar effect. Seeing the vivid world from Bardugo's books brought to life for the first time left many fans speechless, while at the same time prompting tons of comments.
'She's Real'
The stories are true. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/cBv06YLtxG— Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) April 6, 2021
it's true, she does ☀️ pic.twitter.com/fHZDf7vz16— Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) March 30, 2021
A slew of "she's real" posts served the dual purpose of explaining the importance of Alina's powers in the show and giving fans their first glimpse of her lights in action. Many responders said that the sun-summoning looked better on screen than they had dared hope.
Darkling
Together they could change the world. pic.twitter.com/m3FskeovUU— Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) April 3, 2021
I’m watching Shadow and Bone for the plot:
The Plot: pic.twitter.com/PcLYTLqzfq— 🦋Witchy Tej🦋She/Her🎆 TFAWS spoilers (@WondrousTej) February 26, 2021
Calling all Inferni, Squallers, Tidemakers, Durast, Alkemi, Healers, Heartrenders and Summoners... join us in The Fold... April 23rd 🌘🖤 #shadowandbone https://t.co/MbIpYFUuBw— Ben Barnes (@benbarnes) February 26, 2021
Many fans were preoccupied with "The Darkling" General Kirigan, played by Ben Barnes. Alina and Kirigan's relationship is central to the story, and its tension is what drew many fans to the series in the first place.
The Shadow Fold
LET ME INTO THE SHADOW FOLD— eleanora (@ourbookishends) March 6, 2021
We shall get you a healer.— Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) March 6, 2021
The other place where fans expected a visual spectacle was "the Shadow Fold" -- a mysterious section of the continent plagued by monsters and magically-induced darkness. The glimpses of that so far have left fans breathless.
Montage
March 31, 2021
Others were focused on Alina's training montage with Baghra -- played by Zoë Wanamaker -- which they expected to take up a good deal of the show's season. Baghra was one of the last characters revealed in Netflix's so trickle of teasers.
The Dregs
Fun Fact. This was my final audition scene and in the audition it was the first time I met @FreddyCarter1 and the next photo was my first ever audition for Jesper and first time I met @amitasuman_ so shooting these were extra special. Can’t wait for you to see them! pic.twitter.com/0YEVFuzbak— Kit Young (@kittheyounger) March 30, 2021
that wink made me fall into a coma— kira (mel) ☽ (@griishablack) March 28, 2021
MY FAVOYRITE CREW TO EVER EXIST— iman ✵ (@nikolailoki) March 20, 2021
While Shadow and Bone has the feel of a heroic fantasy epic, many fans focused more on the rogueish heist story of Six of Crows, which follows a gang called The Dregs. Fans called out their favorite characters and interacted with the actors on social media.
The Wait
I just want 23 to come... is that too much for ask? pic.twitter.com/C27lhRe05z— JE0NARNIA🌘 (@luvscaspian) April 6, 2021
Finally, as much as fans appreciate the endless trailers and clips, many began to feel impatient for the show itself to premiere. Shadow and Bone hits Netflix on Friday, April 23.