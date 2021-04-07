Netflix's 'Shadow and Bone' Teasers Have Fans Glowing With Excitement

Netflix's new fantasy series Shadow and Bone is going big with its advertising campaign, and fans are responding in kind. The new show has launched a social media campaign with various trailers, teasers, images and GIFs, all highlighting different aspects of the sprawling "Grishaverse." Both new fans and old are buying into the excitement.

Shadow and Bone is based on Leigh Bardugo's novels -- both the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology. It depicts an intricate fictional world with magic users called Grisha, who can manipulate certain natural forces and elements. The Shadow and Bone story follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Lei), a young woman who finds that she is not only a Grisha, but a "Sun-Summoner," with the rare ability to manipulate light and heat. The Six of Crows storyline follows a group of young thieves on a high-stakes heist, hoping they can sneak around the Grisha.

Bardugo's books have a die-hard fandom, and so far those fans seem pleased with the show's previews. New viewers are intrigued too, and some have reported picking up the books for the first time in preparation for the show. Either way, the show's efforts on social media are clearly paying off.



Shadow and Bone premieres on Friday, April 23 on Netflix. All five books it's based on are available now, as are other books in Bardugo's "Grishaverse." Scroll down for a look at what fans are saying about each teaser so far.