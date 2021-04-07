Netflix Series 'The Serpent' Lights up Social Media

Netflix's new series The Serpent has subscribers pulled binge-watches of the true-crime drama and they are lighting up social media with their praise. The Serpent is an eight-part series about the notorious French conman and serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who spent much of the 1970s preying on Western tourists in Southeast Asia. The new series is a co-production between Netflix and the BBC co-production, which aired in the U.K. in January, and just landed on Netflix in the U.S. this month.

Playing the part of Sobhraj is Tahar Rahim, who recently has been receiving critical acclaim for his role in The Mauritanian, playing another real-life person, former Guantanamo prisoner Mohamedou Ould Slahi. Speaking about his initial impression of being offered the role of Sobhraj, Rahim told THR, "My story with Charles actually started a long time ago, when I was a teenager. I already wanted to be an actor, and my brother had this book, Serpentine [about Sobhraj and his murders]."

He continued, "So I started to read the book and it appeared to me like a movie. I was naive enough to think that I could be an actor and naive enough to not see the horror it contained. I didn't identify with him, thankfully." Fans have been loving The Serpent so far, and they are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts. Scroll down to read what they are saying.