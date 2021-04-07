Netflix Series 'The Serpent' Lights up Social Media
Netflix's new series The Serpent has subscribers pulled binge-watches of the true-crime drama and they are lighting up social media with their praise. The Serpent is an eight-part series about the notorious French conman and serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who spent much of the 1970s preying on Western tourists in Southeast Asia. The new series is a co-production between Netflix and the BBC co-production, which aired in the U.K. in January, and just landed on Netflix in the U.S. this month.
Playing the part of Sobhraj is Tahar Rahim, who recently has been receiving critical acclaim for his role in The Mauritanian, playing another real-life person, former Guantanamo prisoner Mohamedou Ould Slahi. Speaking about his initial impression of being offered the role of Sobhraj, Rahim told THR, "My story with Charles actually started a long time ago, when I was a teenager. I already wanted to be an actor, and my brother had this book, Serpentine [about Sobhraj and his murders]."
He continued, "So I started to read the book and it appeared to me like a movie. I was naive enough to think that I could be an actor and naive enough to not see the horror it contained. I didn't identify with him, thankfully." Fans have been loving The Serpent so far, and they are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts. Scroll down to read what they are saying.
Know what I’m doing today!— RJ Mactradey (@r_jay_macready) April 2, 2021
"This series was riveting. The first episode is a slow burn, but from 2 until the end, I was on the edge of my seat," a fan of the show exclaimed. "Highly recommend! Perfectly done."
So #TheSerpent on Netflix has me STRESSED but I can’t stop watching. pic.twitter.com/izzVqx3zNA— Mari Brisco (@ItsMarion) April 4, 2021
"This is such a suspenseful series I watched it all last night," someone else wrote. "The actors in this are amazing! All of the main characters! Loved it!"
The Serpent on Netflix based on life of Charles Sobhraj....started with this....seems interesting— Darshan Mehta (@darshanvmehta1) April 4, 2021
"I hate when I finish a show in a day. It really was a great show and I just couldn't stop watching," a fan shared on Twitter. "I guess now I will start The Irregulars."
Are you watching The Serpent on Netflix? If not, please do.
Damn!
That age-old advise of, “don’t accept gifts from strangers is still very relevant to adults.”— Major Gen. OLUCHI ☠️ 🐐 (@General_Oluchi) April 6, 2021
"Just started watching The Serpent on Netflix. Loving the '70s Bangkok aesthetic. So many places still around that look like that," another person tweeted.
The Serpent on Netflix is insanely good, I’ve never been so pissed at a show and kept watching— $uicide Chri$ (@BakaNoAkuma) April 3, 2021
"The Serpent on Netflix is an awesome true crime docudrama. You have to give it to the end of the 2nd episode though & then it just keeps getting better," an entertained fan of the show offered. "Has me tense & on the edge of my seat by the 5th episode & now I can't wait to find out the end. Two more episodes to go."
Just binge-watched Netflix The Serpent: highly recommended, based on a true story. How Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg tracked down Charles Sobhraj. Sobhraj murdered at least a dozen Western backpackers on the "Hippie Trail" Southeast Asia in the 1970s - now in prison in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/aPNld0Pj9a— Vasco Rodrigues (@jvrodrigues70) April 4, 2021
"Just binged The Serpent on Netflix. So good!!! But I need a minute to recover myself from that one," another watcher said.
#TheSerpent on Netflix is hella stressful but so good 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/Vlj1HG9xUT— mmmMMH (@babychurro98) April 6, 2021
"Easter binge: The Serpent on Netflix, the Charles Sobhraj story. Have watched one episode - love seeing street scenes of Bangkok and the story is gripping," a final fan wrote.