Netflix Serial Killer Slasher Movie Makes Strong Top 10 Debut

A new Netflix film is being met with rave reviews from subscribers who are bingeing it just in time for Halloween! Throughout October, the streamer has been debuting plenty of new spooky titles perfect for the month, but it is its adaptation of author Stephanie Perkins’s horror novel There’s Someone Inside Your House has generated not only plenty of scares, but also plenty of views, helping the slasher movie land a spot on the Top 10 streaming charts.

Directed by Patrick Brice, There’s Someone Inside Your House follows Makani, who moves from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school. Her life is anything but quiet, though, when she and her classmates begin to be stalked and murdered by a killer who wears masks of their faces when he — or she — comes to slaughter them. The slayer’s motivation? Each of the victims is hiding a terrible or unseemly secret that they don’t want to get out, but the murderer is going to reveal them anyway. The film stars Sydney Park, Theodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Burkely Duffield, and Diego Josef. It made its Netflix debut on Wednesday, Oct. 6 as part of the streamer’s Netflix and Chills lineup.

In the span of just five days, There’s Someone Inside Your House has landed spots on both Netflix’s Top 10 movies list and the Top 10 overall titles list, where it currently ranks No. 6 overall behind The Guilty, On My Block, Dave Chappelle: The Closer, Maid, and Squid Game, which has remained in the No. 1 spot since its Sept. 17 debut.The film ranks even higher on the streamer’s Top 10 movies list, where it takes the No. 2 spot just behind the Jake Gyllenhall-starring thriller The Guilty, even beating out the likes of Titanic, My Little Pony: A New Generation, and Something Borrowed. There’s Someone Inside Your House is enjoying massive success in more than just the U.S., though, as FlixPatrol data shows the film ranked No. 2 among movies globally on Netflix as of Sunday.

Despite its streaming success, There’s Someone Inside Your House hasn’t necessarily been met with the best reviews from critics, who have only given the film a 51% tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where it also has just a 20% audience score. In their review for Polygon, Roxanna Hadadi wrote the film “is intermittently effective, but ultimately unremarkable, and it feels like a product of its time in disappointing ways.”

Regardless of the reviews, there is one thing people seem to agree on: There’s Someone Inside Your House is pretty scary. In fact, many who have tuned into the film have revealed the movie is so scary they are now sleeping with their lights on. There’s Someone Inside Your House is now available for streaming on Netflix.