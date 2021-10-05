Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 4)

The first full week of October is here, and with the countdown to Halloween officially on, Netflix is handing out plenty of treats! This week, the streaming giant will be stocking a total of 19 new titles, which began arriving on Monday and will continue to roll out through Friday, Oct. 8. The newest additions to the library also include 16 new Netflix original titles.

After kicking off the week with the fourth season premiere of On My Block, Netflix is set to continue this week’s additions on Tuesday with the debut of the original film Escape the Undertaker before launching into the bulk of its new content later in the week. Some of those new titles include Baking Impossible, the streamer’s newest baking competition series with a twist, and Season 2 of Sexy Beasts, Netflix’s hit dating show that proved to be meme-worthy upon its debut over the summer. Given that it’s now October, Netflix also isn’t shying away from dropping new titles from its Netflix and Chills lineup, with subscribers being treated to both There’s Someone Inside Your House and A Tale Dark & Grimme.

‘Baking Impossible’

Netflix is heading into the kitchen o bake up some creations that are beyond our wildest imaginations in its newest baking competition series, Baking Impossible. Scheduled for a Wednesday, Sept. 6 premiere, the series sees teams of Bakineers (a baker and an engineer) competing for the top prize by designing and baking creations that must not only taste delicious, but also survive intense engineering stress tests – this includes everything from an edible boat that floats to edible mini golf courses and even edible skyscrapers.

‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’

It wouldn’t be a week in October without a new addition to Netflix’s Netflix & Chills lineup. On Wednesday, the streamer’s highly-anticipated adaptation of Stephanie Perkins’ New York Times best-selling novel There’s Someone Inside Your House debuts. The Patrick Brice-directed film follows Makani Young following her move from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school. But her life there is anything but quiet, and as graduation nears, Makani’s classmates are stalked by a killer, who wears a life-like mask of their victim’s faces, intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town.

‘Sexy Beasts: Season 2’

Netflix is setting out to help people find true love when Sexy Beasts returns with its second season this week. Based on a British dating series that actually aired in the U.S. on A&E, the buzzed about series that seeks to help singles find true love by taking looks completely out of the equation. As the singles sit down for their first dates, their identities are completely obscured cutting edge prosthetics, which transform them into everything from a dolphin to a monster. Season 2, scheduled to premiere on Thursday, Oct. 7, will see six new singles stripping “away superficiality for a string of cheeky and charming costumed speed dates.”

‘A Tale Dark & Grimm’

Netflix is adding a new title to its Netflix Family library on Friday, Oct. 8 with A Tale Dark & Grimm. Based on the best-selling book by Adam Gidwitz, the series follows Hansel and Gretel, who in this series are not peasants, but rather royalty. After their father threatens to chop off their heads, they venture away from home and venture out on a journey “to take charge of their destinies and create their own happily ever after” that takes them through a number of other classic Grimm fairy tales, during which they encounter witches, warlocks, dragons, and even the devil himself. The series stars Raini Rodriguez and Andre Robinson as Hansel and Gretel, with other voice actors including Scott Adsit, Ron Funches, Erica Rhodes, Adam Lambert, Eric Bauza, Tom Hollander, Missi Pyle, and Nicole Byer.

‘Pretty Smart’

Netflix’s anticipated comedy Pretty Smart arrives on the platform this week! The original series follows Chelsea, a book-smart Harvard-educated intellectual and inspiring novelist who is forced to move in with her bubbly sister and her three eccentric roommates – personal trainer Grant, former lawyer turned healer Solana, and social media influencer Jayden – after she is dumped by her boyfriend. The 10-episode first season, set to premiere on Friday, also stars Olivia Macklin, Gregg Sulkin, Cinthya Carmon, and Michael Hsu Rosen.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 10/4/21:

On My Block: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/5/21:

Escape The Undertaker – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/6/21:

Bad Sport – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas – NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Avail. 10/7/21:

The Billion Dollar Code – NETFLIX SERIES

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 10/8/21:

Family Business: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Grudge / Kin – NETFLIX FILM

LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister – NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle – NETFLIX FAMILY

What’s leaving this week?

While this week will only see a single title departing – Real Steel leaves on Wednesday – Netflix has dozens of exits scheduled for the month of October. This means that it may be a good idea to fit in a final watch of the below listed titles before they leave the streaming platform for good.

Leaving 10/14/21:

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin

Leaving 10/15/21:

The Creative Brain

Leaving 10/17/21:

U Turn

Leaving 10/20/21:

Containment: Season 1

Free Fire