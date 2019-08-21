Everything Coming to Netflix in September 2019

With slightly cooler temperatures arriving in September also come dozens of brand-new titles scheduled to hit Netflix. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original new Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series. Several titles will make their way to screens on the first of September while the rest will debut gradually throughout the month.

Once you’re finished checking out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in September, head over to see what titles you need to add to your list that are on the chopping block for the month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

COMING 9/1

300

68 Kill

American Psycho (2000)

Dante’s Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

Moving Art: Season 3

My Sister’s Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead: Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

COMING 9/4 – 9/12

Avail. 9/4/19:

The World We Make

Avail. 9/6/19:

Archibald’s Next Big Thing — NETFLIX FAMILY

Article 15

Elite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Spy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/9/19:

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Avail. 9/10/19:

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 9

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/12/19:

The I-Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mind, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Turbo

COMING 9/13 – 9/18

Avail. 9/13/19:

The Chef Show: Volume 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Head Count

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I’m Sorry: Season 2

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ranch: Part 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tall Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Unbelievable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/14/19:

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Avail. 9/15/19:

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

Avail. 9/17/19:

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 9/18/19:

Come and Find Me

COMING 9/19 – 9/26

Avail. 9/19/19:

Océans

Avail. 9/20/19:

Between Two Ferns: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM

Criminal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Daddy Issues

Disenchantment: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fastest Car: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Las del hockey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/21/19:

Sarah’s Key

Avail. 9/23/19:

Team Kaylie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 9/24/19:

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/25/19:

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Birders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El recluso — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Furie

Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/26/19:

Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Grandmaster

COMING 9/27 – 9/30

Avail. 9/27/19:

Bard of Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dragons: Rescue Riders — NETFLIX FAMILY

El marginal: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX FILM

Locked Up: Season 4

The Politician — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skylines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury — NETFLIX ANIME

Vis a vis: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/30/19:

Gotham: Season 5

Mo Gilligan: Momentum — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

If you can’t get your hands on these September titles just yet, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Orange Is the New Black — season 7: The final season of Orange is the New Black hit Netflix in July, wrapping up several storylines. A teaser for season 7 teased the “epic conclusion” of the long running Netflix original series, including Piper’s life outside of prison and the lives of those still behind bars — and the return of one long-gone character: “The chicken that is smarter than other chickens.”

All seven seasons of Orange Is the New Black are available for streaming on Netflix.

‘JANE THE VIRGIN’ — SEASON 5

The final chapters of Jane the Virgin arrive on Netflix just weeks after they aired on The CW, telling the end of Jane Villanueva’s fairytale telenovela. Five seasons of laughter, cries, friendship, weddings and heartbreak are tied up during the final 19 episodes of the show starring Gina Rodriguez, Andrea Navedo, Yael Grobglas, Ivonne Coll, Jaime Camil and Justin Baldoni.

All seasons of Jane the Virgin are available to stream on Netflix.

BLACK MIRROR – SEASON 5

Season 5 of Black Mirror may be short (just three episodes consisting of 198 total minutes), but that doesn’t mean it’s not as satisfying as past seasons.

“Black Mirror is as tense as ever, though it takes a much different approach to its technological influences than in years past,” Charlie Ridgely writes for ComicBook.com. “This feels like a very different show than you might be expecting going in, but it also seems like an evolution of storytelling, rather than a deviation.”

The three episodes, “Striking Vipers,” “Smithereens” and “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” combine for a season in which the characters and interpersonal relationships take center stage, with the sci-fi theme becoming secondary.

Season 5 of Black Mirror is now available to stream on Netflix.

STRANGER THINGS – SEASON 3

Stranger Things fans around the world are already binging the latest season of the sci-fi series, which premiered on Netflix on July 4th. Patrick Cavanaugh writes for PopCulture.com’s sister site, ComicBook.com, that season 3 “manages to be exactly what you wanted and nothing like you expected,” with “the creators and performers find a way to pull off the impossible and deliver the best season yet, all while honoring their loyal fan base and challenging them to want more from a series known for playing it safe.”

Season 3 of Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix now.