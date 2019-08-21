Everything Coming to Netflix in September 2019

With slightly cooler temperatures arriving in September also come dozens of brand-new titles scheduled to hit Netflix. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original new Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series. Several titles will make their way to screens on the first of September while the rest will debut gradually throughout the month.
Once you’re finished checking out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in September, head over to see what titles you need to add to your list that are on the chopping block for the month.
Videos by PopCulture.com
COMING 9/1
300
68 Kill
American Psycho (2000)
Dante’s Peak
Elena
For the Birds
Igor
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
Moving Art: Season 3
My Sister’s Keeper
Mystic River
Olmo & the Seagull
Open Season
Rebel in the Rye
Scream: Season 3
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
Spookley the Square Pumpkin
Stripes
Superbad
The Lake House
The Last Exorcism
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Saint
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Walking Dead: Season 9
Uncle Naji in UAE
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
COMING 9/4 – 9/12
Avail. 9/4/19:
The World We Make
Avail. 9/6/19:
Archibald’s Next Big Thing — NETFLIX FAMILY
Article 15
Elite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Spy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/9/19:
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Avail. 9/10/19:
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eat Pray Love
Evelyn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 9
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/12/19:
The I-Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mind, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Turbo
COMING 9/13 – 9/18
Avail. 9/13/19:
The Chef Show: Volume 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Head Count
Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I’m Sorry: Season 2
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ranch: Part 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tall Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Unbelievable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/14/19:
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Avail. 9/15/19:
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Steal a Pencil for Me
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
Avail. 9/17/19:
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 9/18/19:
Come and Find Me
COMING 9/19 – 9/26
Avail. 9/19/19:
Océans
Avail. 9/20/19:
Between Two Ferns: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM
Criminal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Daddy Issues
Disenchantment: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fastest Car: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Las del hockey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/21/19:
Sarah’s Key
Avail. 9/23/19:
Team Kaylie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 9/24/19:
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/25/19:
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Birders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El recluso — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Furie
Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/26/19:
Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Grandmaster
COMING 9/27 – 9/30
Avail. 9/27/19:
Bard of Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dragons: Rescue Riders — NETFLIX FAMILY
El marginal: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX FILM
Locked Up: Season 4
The Politician — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Skylines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury — NETFLIX ANIME
Vis a vis: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/30/19:
Gotham: Season 5
Mo Gilligan: Momentum — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:
If you can’t get your hands on these September titles just yet, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Orange Is the New Black — season 7: The final season of Orange is the New Black hit Netflix in July, wrapping up several storylines. A teaser for season 7 teased the “epic conclusion” of the long running Netflix original series, including Piper’s life outside of prison and the lives of those still behind bars — and the return of one long-gone character: “The chicken that is smarter than other chickens.”
All seven seasons of Orange Is the New Black are available for streaming on Netflix.
‘JANE THE VIRGIN’ — SEASON 5
The final chapters of Jane the Virgin arrive on Netflix just weeks after they aired on The CW, telling the end of Jane Villanueva’s fairytale telenovela. Five seasons of laughter, cries, friendship, weddings and heartbreak are tied up during the final 19 episodes of the show starring Gina Rodriguez, Andrea Navedo, Yael Grobglas, Ivonne Coll, Jaime Camil and Justin Baldoni.
All seasons of Jane the Virgin are available to stream on Netflix.
BLACK MIRROR – SEASON 5
Season 5 of Black Mirror may be short (just three episodes consisting of 198 total minutes), but that doesn’t mean it’s not as satisfying as past seasons.
“Black Mirror is as tense as ever, though it takes a much different approach to its technological influences than in years past,” Charlie Ridgely writes for ComicBook.com. “This feels like a very different show than you might be expecting going in, but it also seems like an evolution of storytelling, rather than a deviation.”
The three episodes, “Striking Vipers,” “Smithereens” and “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” combine for a season in which the characters and interpersonal relationships take center stage, with the sci-fi theme becoming secondary.
Season 5 of Black Mirror is now available to stream on Netflix.
STRANGER THINGS – SEASON 3
Stranger Things fans around the world are already binging the latest season of the sci-fi series, which premiered on Netflix on July 4th. Patrick Cavanaugh writes for PopCulture.com’s sister site, ComicBook.com, that season 3 “manages to be exactly what you wanted and nothing like you expected,” with “the creators and performers find a way to pull off the impossible and deliver the best season yet, all while honoring their loyal fan base and challenging them to want more from a series known for playing it safe.”
Season 3 of Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix now.