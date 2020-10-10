Netflix Scraps 'The Magic Order' Show Ahead of Production

Netflix has been plagued with loads of cancellations as of late, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe. While shows like The Society and GLOW were scrapped after Netflix renewed them, the streaming giant now axed a program before it even started filming. Netflix had big plans for The Magic Order, a show based on the comic series of the name, but the TV series has been scrapped, according to Deadline.

The Magic Order was developed as part of Netflix's recent development push with Millarworld, Mark Millar's comic book imprint that Netflix purchased in 2017. The Magic Order would have become one of the first properties the service developed into a screen adaptation, alongside the already-filmed first season of Jupiter's Legacy.

Per the Deadline report, the added production issues caused by the pandemic played into the decision, but it was "not the primary one." No other reason was given in the writeup, but the company apparently intends to revisit the property later on.

"I hear Netflix brass continue to be high on The Magic Order IP; upon release, the comic became the highest selling new comic-book launch in almost 20 years, with additional volumes coming soon," Deadline's Nellie Andreeva wrote. "I hear a decision was made that the series as currently envisioned won't move forward but the streamer hopes to revisit The Magic Order as a TV series in the future. The large scope of the project and the global uncertainty amid the pandemic were a factor in the decision not to go forward with the series, though not the primary one, I hear."

