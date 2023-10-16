Netflix Saves Paramount+ Show From Cancellation

Hopefully, Star Trek fans are braced for maneuvers, as the latest round of cancellations may give them whiplash. Back in June, Paramount+ not only canceled Star Trek: Prodigy but removed it from the catalog altogether. Last week, Netflix officially revived the show, according to a report by The Wrap.

Star Trek: Prodigy is an animated series and the first work in the franchise to specifically target a younger audience. It premiered in October of 2021, airing on Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+. A second season was expected in late 2023, but in June Paramount announced that the series was canceled and the first season was removed from streaming. Apparently, with the momentum already there, Netflix decided to pick up the dropped project. Co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Dan and Kevin Hageman were ecstatic in a press release issued on Wednesday.

"Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that's always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together," they said. "We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can't wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world."

"I've always held that the Star Trek fan base is among the strongest and most intelligent in the world. They have shown their collective passion, and we're happy to be able to celebrate Prodigy once again," added actress Kate Mulgrew, the voice of Admiral Janeway. Prodigy's removal was a part of Paramount+'s integration with Showtime, giving the company the option to shop some shows around to other distributors. Other shows in that package such as Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies have not resurfaced yet.

Prodigy begins in the year 2383 – five years after the conclusion of Star Trek: Voyager. It is about a motley crew of young aliens who discover an abandoned Starfleet ship called the USS Protostar on an alien world. They take control of the ship and learn to fly it as a crew, and eventually find themselves entrusted with responsibility by Starfleet. The show has many references to the other series in the Star Trek franchise, giving young fans an easy entry point into this vast fictional world.

Right now, Star Trek: Prodigy is not available to stream on Paramount+ or Netflix – though it is available to rent or purchase on digital stores like Amazon's Prime Video. The series will make its way to Netflix with a brand new season later in 2023.