Netflix Just Removed a Killer Mystery Show

Netflix just lost a notable mystery series, and slasher fans are going to be disappointed. The British drama Ripper Street is left Netflix on Sept. 7. Fortunately, fans will still be able to find it on other apps if they didn’t have time to finish.

Ripper Street is a historical drama and a murder mystery series set in London, England in the late 19th century. It begins just months after the infamous Jack the Ripper murders, which took place from at least August to November of 1888. However, historians have long debated whether other murders before or after these “canonical five” could be attributed to Jack the Ripper, who was never caught. The show takes on that same question in narrative form.

Ripper Street premiered on BBC One in the U.K. on Dec. 30, 2012 as part of that year’s Christmas schedule. It was broadcast on BBC America in the U.S. the following month, and it was renewed for a second season which aired in the U.K. in October of 2013.

The show was almost canceled then due to low ratings, but Amazon Prime Video stepped in to save it according to a report by Digital Spy. The third season was filmed in 2014 and premiered that fall exclusively on Amazon Prime U.K. before it was broadcast on BBC One the following summer. It was broadcast on BBC America at the time as well.

Amazon went on to make two more seasons of Ripper Street, but it was never available on the company’s streaming service in the U.S. The Netflix license led to a surge in popularity in the show recently, but now that will sadly go away as well. Ripper Street ended in 2016.

Ripper Street stars Matthew Macfadyen as Detective Inspector Edmund Reid, Jerome Flynn as Detective Sergeant Bennet Drake, Adam Rothenberg as Captain Homer Jackson, MyAnna Buring as Susan Hart, Charlene McKenna as Rose Erskine, David Threlfall as Abel Croke and David Warner as Rabbi Max Steiner. The show was created by Richard Warlow and filmed primarily in Dublin, Ireland.