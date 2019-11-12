Netflix Reveals Why It’s Cutting Support for Some TVs and Roku Devices

A number of Netflix users may have recently experienced an error message while attempting to use the streaming service, and according to the company, that’s because Netflix will no longer be supported on certain devices in the near future.

Some older Roku, Samsung and Vizio devices will no longer be able to stream Netflix after Dec. 1, a spokesperson told Gizmodo, explaining that the devices’ hardware can’t keep up with Netflix’s new software. Netflix has used Microsoft PlayReady since 2010, and older Roku devices specifically running Windows Media DRM that aren’t able to upgrade to PlayReady will no longer receive support from the streaming service. The exact issue with the affected Samsung and Vizio devices is unclear.

A note on Netflix’s support page says that impacted users will begin to see error message about the changes, which are attributed to “technical limitations.”

“We’ve notified all impacted members with more information about alternative devices we support so they can keep enjoying Netflix uninterrupted,” the spokesperson said via email, adding that the switch will affect a “small number” of older devices.

A Roku spokesperson said that many of the devices that will no longer be able to support Netflix are around eight to 10 years old and include Roku SD (N1050), Roku HD-XR (N1101), Roku HD (N1100, 2000C), and Roku XD (2050X, 2050N, 2100X, 2100N).

Samsung said via email that the change “will impact select 2010 and 2011 Samsung Smart TV models that were sold in the U.S. and Canada.” Vizio said their impacted devices were sold around 2012 to 2014 and that Netflix “continues to work smoothly on other VIZIO Smart TVs with VIZIO Internet Apps Plus (V.I.A. Plus) and SmartCast TVs/Displays. There are still over 70 apps available to consumers with V.I.A. devices.”

While some users will no longer be able to use Netflix on their chosen device, others are choosing to take their viewing elsewhere, with major studios like NBC and Disney planning to launch their own streaming services that will take their content away from Netflix. Disney launched Disney+ on Nov. 12, Time Warner is planning to launch HBO Max and NBC is preparing for its own streaming service, among others, meaning a number of beloved titles will no longer be available on Netflix, which leaves the future of the company up in the air depending on its subscriber count and original content production.

