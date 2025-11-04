Netflix Reveals If ‘Nobody Wants This’ Will Get a Third Season

Despite the title, it seems like everyone wants more of Nobody Wants This.

Netflix has given a Season 3 renewal to the romantic dramedy starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a video shared by the streamer, Bell shares the news of Season 3 with her fellow castmates via FaceTime, including Brody, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, and Justine Lupe, as well as creator Erin Foster, who loosely based the series on her real-life experiences. Foster, however, was not surprised when Bell told her, reminding her that she had told her the news first and that she should be the one telling the cast. The Veronica Mars star hilariously denies telling the cast about the renewal, but the excitement is certainly still there.

Premiering in September 2024, Nobody Wants This centers on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman (Bell) and an unconventional rabbi (Brody). The series earned three nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and the Lead Actress and Actor in a Comedy categories for Bell and Brody. Netflix renewed Nobody Wants This for Season 2 in October 2024, which premiered on Oct. 23.

Per Netflix, in Season 2, “First comes love, then comes life. The last time we saw agnostic podcast host Joanne (Bell) and unconventional (hot) rabbi Noah (Brody), their unmatched chemistry surprised everyone in their lives, including her sister Morgan (Lupe), his brother Sasha (Simons), and sister-in-law Esther (Tohn), and even themselves. Their spark proved stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together. But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.”

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Adam Brody as Noah, Timothy Simons as Sasha, Kristen Bell as Joanne, Jackie Tohn as Esther in episode 209 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025

Along with the main cast, the recurring cast consists of Stephanie Faracy, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Michael Hitchcock, Emily Arlook, Sherry Cola, Shiloh Bearman, Stephan Tobolowsky, D’Arcy Carden, and Arian Moayed. Alex Karpovsky, Miles Fowler, Seth Rogen, and Kate Berlant also guest starred in Season 2, along with Gossip Girl star and Brody’s wife, Leighton Meester.

Additional information on Season 3 of Nobody Wants This has not been revealed, but that will likely be released in the coming months. In the meantime, the first two seasons of the series are streaming now on Netflix.