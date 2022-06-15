Netflix Reveals Star-Studded Cast for Jerry Seinfeld Comedy Movie

Jerry Seinfeld recruited an all-star cast for his first live-action feature film as director, and the project has a very unconventional story. Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story focuses on Kellogg's and Post's race to create a toaster pastry. Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, and James Marsden are just a few of the actors joining Seinfeld on the quest to create the Pop-Tart.

Unfrosted is set in Michigan in 1963, where Kellogg's and Post begin a race to create the best pastry to change how Americans eat breakfast. In 1963, Post made a huge mistake by announcing it had created a way to keep moist food from spoiling by using foil long before they had the product ready to sell. Kellogg's managed to get its own version, Pop-Tarts, in stores quickly. When Post finally got its version, Country Squares, in stores, they sold poorly compared to Pop-Tarts and were later renamed Toast'em Pop-Ups. Post later sold the brand name to Schulze and Burch Biscuit Company.

The Unfrosted cast also features Max Greenfield, Tom Lennon, Adrian Martinez, Bobby Moynihan, Christian Slater, and Sarah Cooper. Seinfeld wrote the script with Spike Feresten, Andy Robin, and Barry Marder. Seinfeld, Feresten, and Bauman are producing, with Marder, Robin, and Cheylanne Martin as executive producers. Netflix has not set a release date for the movie yet.

This will be Seinfeld's first major fictional film project since the 2007 animated Bee Movie, which he co-wrote, produced, and starred in. Netflix won Unfrosted after a bidding war in Hollywood last year, Deadline reports. The streamer had the advantage over other studios as Seinfeld signed a deal with Netflix in 2017. His series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and his most recent comedy specials have been released on Netflix. His classic sitcom Seinfeld is also available on the streamer.

The idea for a Pop-Tarts movie began with one of Seinfeld's jokes about the breakfast pastry. In a 2012 New York Times video, Seinfeld said the joke stemmed from his memories of how bad breakfasts were when he was growing up in the 1960s. "How did they know that there would be a need for a frosted fruit-filled heated rectangle in the same shape as the box it comes in, and with the same nutrition as the box it comes in?" Seinfeld recalled wondering as a kid. Now, he'll get to tell that story with his Netflix movie.