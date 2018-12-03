Netflix Reportedly Leaks ‘Black Mirror’ Return Date

Black Mirror Season 5 may have a premiere date.

Although word has been quiet on the upcoming batch of new episodes for Charlie Brooker’s dystopian Sci-Fi that Netflix picked up in 2016, an official Twitter account linked to the streaming giant reportedly posted a listing of Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi fare, which showed a premiere date for a single episode of the acclaimed anthology drama. According to the tweet, which has since been deleted, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is set to premiere on Friday, Dec. 28, via reporting from Mirror.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That premiere date would match up with the series’ previous season premiere dates, with Season 4 having debuted on Dec. 29, which was also the last Friday of December. Netflix, however, has not commented on the apparent leak and has not yet announced Black Mirror‘s official Season 5 premiere date.

Although Bandersnatch is a creature in Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking-Glass, TV Guide, as well as Black Mirror fans, were quick to point out that it may also reference a 1984 computer game. The game was about a “group of computer nerds locked away together to try and create the ultimate Commodore 64 and 48k Spectrum game.”

Poster for ‘Bandersnatch’ the game, a project which never saw the light of day — the game was developed in 1984, the same year ‘Bandersnatch’ the Black Mirror episode takes place (which we know as a set photo shows Bob Marley’s ‘Legend’ at #1 on the charts inside a record store) pic.twitter.com/SlzbERQHuR — Kezia Abigail (@xiurongg) November 26, 2018

One fan even noted that the game had previously been referenced during Black Mirror’s Season 3 episode “Playtest,” when it was shown in tiny text on the front cover of a gaming magazine.

WHHAAATTTT, Bandersnatch was referenced all the way back in Season 3 on the front cover of the gaming magazine in Playtest 😮 pic.twitter.com/LabQe7dX6v — Ebejeevezner Scrooge ⛄🎄🎅🎁❄️ (@jeeveswilliams) November 26, 2018

Should the leak be real, it would match with theories from set spotters in April, when the series was filming in Croydon. At the time, eagled-eyed watchers spotted a sign on a door in the area included the word “Bandersnatch,” leading to speculation that could potentially be the title of the episode. It also spurred predictions that it would connect to Through the Looking Glass, in which a Bandersnatch “described as having a long neck, snapping jaws, and also being ferocious & extraordinarily fast.”

the #blackmirror ep filming in croydon is called ‘bandersnatch’ a bandersnatch was created by lewis carroll for the alice in wonderland universe and is described as having a long neck, snapping jaws, and also being ferocious & extraordinarily fast idk about you but i’m excited!!! — fatal error (@_bexorcist) April 25, 2018

While you may be lucky enough to catch a new batch of episodes later this month, you can be guaranteed to watch Seasons 1-4 of Black Mirror on Netflix, as they are all currently available for streaming.