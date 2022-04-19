Netflix Renews Star-Studded Comedy Series for Season 7

✖

Netflix isn't leaving Bridgeton Middle School just yet. The streamer on Monday announced it renewed its hit adult animated comedy for Big Mouth for Season 7. The renewal was made alongside the announcement that Season 6 of the star-studded show is set to premiere later this year and also alongside news that spinoff series Human Resources has been renewed for Season 2.

Created by Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, Big Mouth mainly centers on best friends Nick Birch and Andrew Glouberman, who stand in as semi-autobiographical analogues for Kroll and Goldberg. Flackett, meanwhile, combined her own memories of puberty with her experience of motherhood to create the character Jessi Glaser. The series follows Nick, Andrew, and Jessie, as well as their group of middle school friends, as the trials of puberty with the help of their "hormone monsters," and a few other zany personifications.

Big Mouth boasts a star-studded voice cast, with Kroll voicing Nick, John Mulaney voicing Andrew, and Jessi Klein voicing Jessie. The remainder of the cast includes Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress, Jason Mantzoukas as teenager Jay, Jordan Peele as the Ghost of Duke Ellington, Fred Armisen as Nick's father Elliot Birch, ad Ayo Edebiri as the nerdy Missy. The hit series also boasts an impressive list of guest stars. In 2019, Big Mouth, then in its third season, was renewed by Netflix through Season 6. At this time, details about Season 6, including the plot, haven't been released.

The series has been such a massive success for the streamer that in October 2019, Netflix ordered the spinoff series Human Resources. Premiering its first season in March 2022, the spinoff focuses on the world of the hormone monsters, who are sent to coach adolescents through the tumultuous seas of puberty. The voice cast includes Kroll, Rudolph, Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, Brandon Kyle Goodman, and David Thewlis, all of whom are expected to return for Season 2.

BothBig Mouth and Human Resources are executive produced by Kroll, Goldberg, Flackett and Levin under their Brutus Pink animation banner. Galuska serves as an additional producer for Human Resources. Big Mouth Season 6 is set to premiere on Netflix later this year, though an exact premiere date hasn't yet been announced. All current seasons of both series are available for streaming.