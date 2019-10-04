‘Big Mouth’ Spinoff ‘Human Resources’ Happening at Netflix

It’s been announced that a spinoff Netflix’s hit animated series Big Mouth has been greenlit at the streaming service. The series is titled Human Resources, and it will focus on the world of the hormone monsters, who are sent to coach adolescents through the tumultuous seas of puberty. According to Variety,Big Mouth producers Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett and Kelly Galuska are all currently working on Human Resources, but there is currently no word on when it may be released. Kroll, who voices a number of characters in Big Mouth, announced the new series in tweet on Thursday, revealing a very brief clip of the show.

While there is no telling how long fans will have to wait for Human Resources, they’ll be happy to know that Season 3 of Big Mouth is now streaming on Netflix.

Fans will also be excited to hear that there is a whole lot more Big Mouth coming in the future as well. In July, it was announced that Big Mouth has been renewed at Netflix for three more seasons, taking it all the way to at least six total seasons, eventually.

In addition to Kroll, other actors who do voices on Big Mouth include John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, and Jordan Peele.

The series has also featured some big name guest stars, such as Jon Hamm, Wanda Sykes, Martin Short, Carol Kane, Zachary Quinto, and Alia Shawkat.

Seasons 1-3 of Big Mouth, as well as a 2019 Valentine’s Day special, are currently streaming on Netflix.

