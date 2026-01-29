Netflix Renews Popular Series Ahead of New Season

The Lincoln Lawyer will live to see another case on Netflix.

Just days before the Feb. 5 Season 4 premiere of the popular legal drama, starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as attorney Mickey Haller, The Lincoln Lawyer has been renewed for a fifth season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Season 5 will consist of 10 episodes and will be inspired by Resurrection Walk, the seventh book in Michael Connelly‘s book series by the same name as the show.

The Lincoln Lawyer. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 410 of The Lincoln Lawyer. (Cr. Courtesy of Netflix)

“We’re so excited to share the upcoming fourth season with the audience on February 5th and even more excited to share the news that we’re already hard at work on the next one,” said co-showrunners and executive producers Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez, as per Deadline. “Season 4 is the most challenging and intensely personal journey we’ve taken Mickey Haller on yet, and we’re thrilled and grateful to be able to continue the ride in Season 5.”

The Lincoln Lawyer follows Los Angeles attorney Mickey Haller on his journey to redemption as he’s supported by his ex-wives, Maggie (Neve Campbell) and Lorna (Becki Newton), his driver Izzy (Jazz Raycole), and Lorna’s husband, talented investigator Cisco (Angus Sampson).

At the end of Season 3, Mickey was arrested after the body of his client was found in the trunk of his Lincoln, and in Season 4, the attorney will fight to clear his name in the murder.

Play video

The official logline for Season 4, which is based on Connelly’s The Law of Innocence, states, “Mickey Haller faces his toughest case yet as he and his team work tirelessly to prove his innocence in the murder of a former client, Sam Scales. To clear his name, they must unravel Sam’s final scam, forcing them to go head-to-head with the DA’s office, the FBI, and ghosts from Mickey’s own past.”

In addition to Garcia-Rulfo, the returning cast for Season 4 includes Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. Additional cast members for the season include Krista Warner, Elliott Gould, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Javon Johnson, Nancy Silverton, Jason O’Mara, Marcus Henderson, Gigi Zumbado, Kacey Montoya, Lana Parilla, Sasha Alexander, Cobie Smulders, Scott Lawrence, Jason Butler Harner and Kyle Richards.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Humphrey, Connelly, Rodriguez, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson and Matthew J Lieberman. A+E Studios is the show’s studio.