Netflix Renews One of Its Most Annoying Shows for Another Season

Netflix just renewed Is It Cake? for a third season – to the surprise of many commenters online. The series is based on a viral video format that first emerged in 2011, but no one expected it to go this far. According to a report by Deadline, the new season will come with eight new episodes and will be bigger than ever.

Is It Cake? is hosted by Saturday Night Live cast member Mikey Day, though of course the real stars are the bakers who are challenged to create cakes that are indiscernible from regular objeects, and the celebrity judges who are challenged to tell them apart. The contestants can win cash by fooling the celebrity judges – and by telling cakes from reality themselves – and at the end of the season the finalists compete for an even bigger grand prize. According to Deadline, Day will be back in Season 3, but the format may be tweaked a little.

The new season promises "bigger cakes, higher stakes, and wilder bakes." Considering some of the hyper-realistic cakes that have been showcased already, it's hard to imagine what could be coming. However, The show didn't change too drastically from Season 1 to Season 2. Those installments dropped in March of 2022 and June of 2023, so the gap before Season 3 may be much longer.

The "cake or fake" sensation on social media technically began in 2011, though it did not go viral until at least 2018, and it gained even more traction in 2020. It began on a website called CakeWrecks which gained some traction on Twitter with a video of a realistic-looking snake that turned out to be a cake. The visceral sight of a knife cutting into something that looked real only to reveal cake and icing within kept users coming back for more.

These kinds of videos held viewers' attention on Twitter and YouTube in the years that followed, but they found a whole new audience with the advent of TikTok. The videos benefited from duets, reaction clips and interest from prominent content creators like Mr. Beast. However, by the time the Netflix original series came around, some viewers wondered how this concept could carry an entire series – especially since so many shocking cakes had already circulated online.

Is It Cake Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix. Season 3 is on the way, but there's no word on when it might come out. For those dying for more content, there is plenty on social media.