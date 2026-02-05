Netflix Renews Hit New Drama for Season 2

Netflix has renewed a popular new series for Season 2.

Deadline reports that YA drama Finding Her Edge is coming back for another season.

Based on the Jennifer Iacopelli novel of the same name, the Canadian series premiered on Jan. 22 and has remained in the Netflix English TV Top 10 since. Finding Her Edge is currently sitting at No. 10 for TV Shows in the U.S., and has reached the top 10 in 81 countries with over 12 million views, according to Netflix.

Finding Her Edge: Season 1. (L-R) Cale Ambrozic as Brayden Elliot and Madelyn Keys as Adriana Russo in Finding Her Edge: Season 1. Cr. NETFLIX © 2026

Finding Her Edge “follows the three Russo sisters, heirs to a struggling figure skating dynasty. As middle sister, seventeen-year-old Adriana trains for the World Championships with new partner Brayden, while still harbouring feelings for her first love and former partner, Freddie. Her life becomes complicated when she and Brayden pretend to be a couple off the ice so they can land a sponsorship to keep the financially struggling Russo rink afloat.”

“I set out to make a show about love, featuring characters navigating a particularly difficult path in their lives and in their sport,” showrunner Jeff Norton said in a statement. “It’s a true gift to be able to work with such a talented cast to extend these characters’ journeys in Season 2, with the support of Netflix and WildBrain. I’m certain fans will be delighted as we delve deeper into the two love triangles that anchor our show – the romantic one and the familial one. There’s plenty of drama to come both on and off the ice.”

“I am over the moon at the reception Finding Her Edge has received by viewers all over the world,” Iacopelli added. “To see my book come to life and watch the world fall in love with my characters has been a dream come true, and now that dream gets to continue with a Season 2, I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Adriana, Brayden, Freddie, and the rest of Team Russo.”

Madelyn Keys leads the cast, which also includes Cale Ambrozic, Olly Atkins, Alexandra Beaton, Alice Malakhov, Niko Ceci, Millie Davis, and Harmon Walsh. Norton executive produces with Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, and Angela Boudreault for WildBrain. Shamim Sarif and Jacqueline Pepall direct, while Shelley Scarrow serves as head writer with writers Norton, Pepall, and Sabrina Sherif.