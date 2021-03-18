Netflix Renews 2 Home Design Series, Reveals New Marie Kondo Series Premiere Date

✖

Netflix is hoping to make up for lost ground in the home design show world after Discovery+ launched with dozens of HGTV shows. The streaming giant announced the return of two design shows, Get Organized with The Home Edit and Dream Home Makeover. Tidying Up star Marie Kondo's new show Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo also earned a summer launch date.

The first season of Get Organized launched in September 2020 and features The Home Edit authors Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. In the series, the two "conquer clutter with their unique brand of interior styling, practicality, and humor, dramatically transforming the lives of their clients," Netflix notes. In the second season, viewers will enjoy a more detailed look at Teplin and Shearer's business and there will be even more celebrity guests. The first season included Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Zoe, Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Retta, Neil Patrick Harris, Kane Brown, and Jordana Brewster. Hello Sunshine and Critical Content produce the series.

Dream Home Makeover will be back for a third season later this year. The first season launched in October 2020, and the second was released in January. The show follows Syd and Shea McGee, who run a home design business while raising their two daughters. They are also expecting a third child. "Episodes feature design projects that range from one-room designs to full home builds and renovations, effortlessly applying the same set of principles to every project, creating jaw-dropping interiors that are unfussy, accessible, and breathtakingly simple at any level of the budget ladder," Netflix notes. Dream Home Makeover is produced by Goodbye Pictures.

In Kondo's new show Sparking Joy, the host "takes her signature approach to tidying up a step further," according to Netflix. Kondo will show viewers how her method can also change businesses, relationships, and communities beyond just the tidying up aspect. Viewers will learn that just cleaning up can be a transformative decision for the people featured in each episode. Kondo will also open up her home and introduce viewers to her family. Sparking Joy is produced by Alfred Street Industries and KonMari Media Inc.

Last week, Netflix announced its hit reality "docusoap" series Selling Sunset was renewed for two more seasons. The show's creator, Adam DiVello, will also develop a new series set on the Florida coast that focuses on Allure Reality. Bling Empire was also renewed for a second season. Netflix also ordered My Unorthodox Life, a series about former ultra-Orthodox Jewish community member Julia Haart, who is now a fashion mogul.