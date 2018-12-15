Netflix Renews David Letterman’s Talk Show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ for Season 2

Netflix has greenlit a second season of David Letterman‘s talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Deadline reports.

The show — Letterman’s first since leaving CBS’ The Late Show — sees the comedy legend talk with high-profile stars in deep-dive interviews. Pre-recorded segments about discussed issues are also a part of each episode with the guest tagging along with Letterman.

Guests in Season 1 were: Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z,Tina Fey and Howard Stern. No guests or a premiere date for Season 2 have been announced as of press time.

Season 2 is slated to run six episodes long, just like Season 1. In a statement to press, Netflix lauded that Letterman will combine “humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people” in My Next Guest Season 2.

Letterman’s return to TV has been acclaimed by many, with the show being praised for its focus on a detailed interviews instead of flashy late night promotional appearances.

“No desk, just two chairs on a stage. No monologue. No attempt to make friendly chitchat with thirsty stars pimping their latest product,” Rolling Stone Contributing Editor Rob Sheffield wrote of the series. “In other words, none of the schmoozola business a late-night talk show is supposed to handle – just a host who’s famous enough to do exactly as much of the job as he g— feels like doing.”

IndieWire’s Steve Green wrote, “Letterman has always been a comic that was most entertaining at his least scripted. When the funniest guy in the room has a chance to really be himself, it always leaves room for more.”

Season 1 was also nominated for Outstanding Informational Series or Special at the 2018 Primetime Creative Arts Emmys, but it lost out to CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. It was not nominated for any Golden Globes.

Members of Letterman’s Worldwide Pants (Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay) and Zero Point Zero Productions (Lydia Tenaglia, Sandy Zweig, Chris Collins, and Chris Cechin-De la Rosa) will serve as executive producers of the upcoming season.

All episodes of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman are currently streaming on Netflix.

