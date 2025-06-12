Netflix Renews Celebrity-Heavy Series for 2 More Seasons

Netflix has handed out some good news to a very celebrity-heavy series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer has renewed My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman for two more seasons.

Premiering in 2018, the series sees the former Late Show host interviewing one celebrity guest per episode. As of April, five seasons have aired, with 29 episodes total. Season 6 is set to premiere later this year, with the series set through Season 7, at least for now. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction kicked off with a conversation with President Barack Obama, and other guests have included George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Tina Fey, Tiffany Haddish, Zach Galifianakis, Robert Downey Jr., Billie Eillish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Miley Cyrus, and Caitlin Clark, among many others.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. (L to R) David Letterman, Miley Cyrus in My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. Cr. Terence Patrick/Netflix © 2024

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction marked Letterman’s return to the talk show format after hosting Late Show with David Letterman from 1993 to 2015 on CBS, before ultimately choosing to retire in 2014. Stephen Colbert took over Late Show duties in September 2015. The Netflix series has been nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special four times, and won in 2024. In total, it’s earned six Emmy nominations.

Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment and Letterman’s Worldwide Pants, Inc. produce My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay serve as executive producers for Worldwide Pants, alongside Justin Wilkes and Yolanda T. Cochran for Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment, and Séamus Murphy-Mitchell. Isabel Richardson and Tommy Alter are producers.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. David Letterman in My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. Cr. Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2022

Meanwhile, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is the latest Netflix series to be renewed. The streamer recently picked up eight shows for new seasons, such as Bridgerton, The Diplomat, Forever, The Four Seasons, Love on the Spectrum, Million Dollar Secret, My Life With the Walter Boys, and Survival of the Thickest. Heartstopper, on the other hand, is getting a movie instead of a fourth season to wrap up the fan-favorite LGBTQ+ rom-com.

A premiere date for Season 6 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman has not been announced, but since it is premiering later this year, it shouldn’t be too long until more information is revealed. In the meantime, the first five seasons are available to stream now on Netflix.