David Letterman Returning to 'The Late Show'

Stephen Colbert will welcome back the man he replaced on The Late Show for the first time since his retirement. David Letterman is stepping back into the Ed Sullivan Theater on Monday but as a guest.

"On Monday, I am so happy to say I will be joined right there, in that chair, by a man who is no stranger to The Ed Sullivan Theater," Colbert announced. "Though I know for a fact he has not been for eight and a half years, because my guest will be Mr. David Letterman."

Letterman was the host of the CBS late-night show since its inception in 1993 in the wake of his contentious exit from Late Night and NBC. Colbert took over in May 2015, while Letterman took a break before launching a more intimate talk show with Netflix, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Along with a large Santa-like beard, Letterman sat down with Kanye West, Barack Obama, Will Smith, and many others.

The National will be the musical guest on Monday's episode, apparently at the request of Letterman himself. "When David Letterman reaches out to ask if you'll join him as the musical guest on his first return to The Late Show, there is only one answer... See you on Monday," the band wrote on social media.

While this will be the first time Letterman has returned to his former CBS home, it isn't his first return to late night. He has appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and returned to Late Night to chat with Seth Meyers. He also appeared on Conan O'Brien's podcast to kick off its second season.

Letterman could've easily followed the path of his idol and mentor Johnny Carson after he retired from The Tonight Show. While Carson would make a few random appearances on Letterman's show after it premiered, even sitting behind his desk on one appearance. But Carson went into full retirement otherwise, which is an option for many hosts.

Tune into CBS on Monday at 11:35 p.m. ET to catch the newest Late Show with Stephen Colbert and his guest Letterman. Come early to witness the shaving of Paul Schaffer.