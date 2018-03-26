Netflix Renews ‘One Day at a Time’ for Season 3

Netflix has announced that their popular sitcom reboot of One Day at a Time has been renewed for a third season.

Now the moment we’ve all been waiting for…💃 pic.twitter.com/yL0gVOsNqN — One Day at a Time (@OneDayAtATime) March 26, 2018

The series will return sometime in 2019 with 13 episodes, according to Variety. Most of the main cast, which includes Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Stephen Toblowsky, Isabella Gomez, and Marcel Ruiz, are also reported to be returning as well.

The original series aired from 1975 until 1984 and was about an actress raising her three children alone after a divorce.

The new One Day at a Time “follows the life of Penelope, a newly single Army veteran, and her Cuban-American family, as they navigate the ups and downs of life. Now a nurse, Penelope is raising two strong-willed children. When faced with challenges, Penelope turns to her ‘old-school’ mother, and her building manager, who has become an invaluable confidant.”

Machado, who is the series’ lead star, tweeted out her excitement about the season three renewal, writing, “Im so grateful to everyone who wrote about our show everyone who watched it over and over again and all of you beautiful people!!!!”

In a recent interview with Vulture, Machado spoke about the emotional season two finale and what it was like for the cast to shoot. “We only have five days to do an episode, so we even came in on a Sunday on our own time, and our fabulous director Pamela Fryman came in, and we ran through them,” she said.

“What we wanted more than anything was it to be seamless and only to have to do each monologue once, maybe twice. We knew it was going to be a lot of hard work. I loved it. I really did. It was a great acting exercise for me and I had a lot of fun doing it,” Machado continued.

Later she spoke about how the second season of the series turned a tad darker than the first while not losing any of the humor, and how this was something discussed with the shows writers beforehand.

“They told us that, because the beginning of the season was pretty light, even though we hit on topics and we still make our points. They did that strategically,” she explained.

“They wanted the beginning to be more fun, because they kept saying, ‘It’s going to turn, it’s going to turn. I think it turned around [episode] eight, when [Penelope’s ex-husband] Victor comes back and there’s the flashback and you get to see what they were like,” Machado added. “Last year, it was serialized. It was all leading up to the quinceañera. This year, it was different.”