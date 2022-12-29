Netflix Removing Iconic '90s Movie This Weekend

Netflix is about to get a little less nostalgic for the '90s. As 2022 quickly winds to a close, the streaming giant is getting ready to shed itself of the past and welcome 2023 with plenty of news titles. Unfortunately, this means that fans of one iconic '90s movie are in for a bit of a shock, as there are only a handful of days left to stream the 1991 Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves-starring film Point Break before it leaves Netflix.

According to Netflix's list of December 2022 outgoing titles, Point Break is scheduled to depart the streaming library on New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31. It will be one of two dozen titles to exit Netflix that day, and one of several nostalgic films from the past exiting. Several films from the '80s – including National Lampoon's Vacation, Police Academy, and films from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles library – are also slated to depart. Other exiting titles include 1BR, A Clockwork Orange, Blow, Blue Jasmine, and Casino Royale. You can check out the full list of titles departing at the end of December by clicking here.

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by W. Peter Iliff, Point Break follows undercover FBI agent Johnny Utah, portrayed by Reeves, who is tasked with investigating the suspected gang at the center of a string of bizarre bank robberies in Southern California. As he infiltrates the group, he develops a complex relationship with the group's leader, Swayze's charismatic Bodhi. Along with Reeves and Swayze, the film also stars Lori Petty and Gary Busey.

Although Point Break enjoyed its initial theatrical run in 1991, it has become something of a cult classic and an example of '90s nostalgia. That isn't necessarily a surprise given the film opened to positive critical reception, grossed over $83.5 million, and even spawned a 2015 remake. The film holds a 71% fresh critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a critics consensus reading, "Absurd, over-the-top, and often wildly entertaining, Point Break is here to show you that the human spirit is still alive." Meanwhile, more than 10,000 audience members have given the movie a 79% audience score.

The film's upcoming Netflix departure comes as the streamer prepares to make room for the round of new additions arriving in January 2023. That list includes licensed titles like Forrest Gump and Grease, as well as Netflix originals, including Ginny & Georgia Season 2 and the debut of Netflix's That '70s Show reboot, That '90s Show. As for if Point Break will land on another streaming service, that currently remains unclear. The movie is available to rent or purchase on various providers, though, including Amazon's Prime Video.