Netflix Releases Statement Following ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Premiere Cancellation

Netflix cancelled Friday’s 13 Reasons Why season two premiere event after the Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas, where 10 people were murdered.

The streaming service issued a statement about its decision Friday afternoon.

“Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence. In light of today’s tragedy, we are canceling the 13 Reasons Why S2 premiere event tonight,” Netflix said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show’s second season includes a plot revolving around a thwarted school shooting and the first season included hints at gun violence in school.

At the end of season one, fans learned that Alex (Miles Heizer) tried to kill himself and was taken to the hospital. Season two will tackle the impact of his actions. The bullied high school student Tyler (Devin Druid) was also shown building an arsenal of weapons in his bedroom during the first season.

The first season was criticized for its depiction of teen suicide. 13 Reasons Why gets its title from Hannah Baker’s (Katherine Langford) 13 reasons for taking her own life. Netflix later created PSAs and added a disclaimer to the series after an outcry from parents groups.

Just days before the Santa Fe shooting, creator Brian Yorkey addressed rumors of a school shooting taking place in the series.

“With Tyler, we are very interested in trying to understand the mindset of a young man who has been bullied, is suffering from severe social isolation and might be thinking about making a tragic choice in response to those feelings,” Yorkey told USA Today. “Without giving anything away, we’re much more interested in exploring his experience than we are in expressing the worst possible outcome.”

On Friday, a gunman opened fire in a classroom at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, killing 10 people. The suspect was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who is now in custody at Galveston County Jail. He is facing capital murder charges.

“Unfortunately, I have to begin by expressing our sadness and heartbreak over the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas,” President Donald Trump said Friday from the East Room of the White House. “This has been going on too long in our country. Too many years. Too many decades now. We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack.”

The second season of 13 Reasons Why went live on Netflix Friday morning.