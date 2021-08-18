Netflix to Release Docuseries on Top High School Football Team

✖

High School football season is right around the corner, and Netflix is getting in on the action. On Aug. 27, the streaming service will release a new original docuseries called Titltetown High, which will be about the Valdosta Wildcats football team from Valdosta, Georgia. All eight episodes will be released on Aug. 27, and each episode will be 30 minutes long.

"In the south Georgia town of Valdosta, also known as TitleTown, football rules and winning is paramount—but The Wildcats are a long way from their glory days," the synopsis states. "From creator and executive producer Jason Sciavicco (Two-A-Days), TITLETOWN HIGH follows the nation’s winningest high school football team as they tackle age-old rivalries, teenage romance and real-life drama while vying for a championship title under infamous head coach Rush Propst. With unprecedented access both on and off the field, the series delivers an honest and complex portrait of the most unique football culture in America."

Valdosta is one of the most successful high school football programs in the country, winning 24 state championships and six national championships. The Wildcats have won a total of 932 games, the most in high school football history.

Propst, 63, was the head coach of Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama when MTV aired the show Two-A-Days in 2006 and 2007. He was with Hoover from 1999-2007 and won five state titles in Alabama. In 2008, Propst was hired to be the head coach of Colquitt County in Georgia and led the two to back-to-back state titles in 2014-2015. He was fired after the 2018 season and joined UAB as a volunteer consultant.

Last year, Propst was hired by Valdosta and led the Wildcats to the state semifinals. However, Propst was let go after he reportedly recruited players and their families and then solicited money to pay their living expenses. The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) levied a $7,500 fine against the school and order the Wildcats to forfeit even victories from last season. The team is also banned from the postseason in 2021 and a handful of players are ineligible.

In a letter to Valdosta school superintendent Todd Cason, GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines wrote: “The evidence is clear that this is not an isolated instance (of recruiting) and that Coach [Rush] Probst (sic) and members of the Valdosta Touchdown Club have on other occasions contacted other student-athletes or their families and provided gifts of money, payment of utilities and housing incentives in an attempt to persuade those student-athletes to transfer to Valdosta High School.”