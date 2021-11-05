Netflix Recruits Freddie Prinze Jr. and ‘Lucifer’ Star Aimee Garcia for New Christmas Movie

Aimee Garcia‘s next project for Netflix will not include the devil. The Lucifer star was cast in a Christmas romantic comedy for the streamer co-starring Freddie Prinze Jr. The movie, which does not have a title yet, will be directed by Gabriela Tagliavini, who previously made Despite Everything for Netflix in 2019.

Garcia will star as Angelina, a pop star who needs a break from her hectic life as a superstar. So, she decides to go to a small town in New York to grant a fan’s special wish. While there, she not only finds new inspiration to resume her career, but also love. Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the screenplay, with Michael Varrati revising, reports Deadline. German Michael Torres of GMT Films is producing with Lucas Jarach, while Eric Brenner is an executive producer.

Garcia’s first big role came as Veronica Palmero on George Lopez. She also starred as Jamie Batista in Dexter and Didi Diaz in Rush Hour. She joined Lucifer as Ella Lopez in the show’s second season. Garcia continued appearing on the show after it switched to Netflix for Seasons 4, 5, and 6. The final season was released on Sept. 10. Garcia also stars in the Western Murder at Emigrant Gulch, which will be released on Dec. 6. Garcia’s 2016 movie Sister Cities is also available on Netflix.

As for Prinze Jr., he recently starred in Peacock’s Punky Brewster revival as Pinky’s ex-husband Travis. He also starred in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scooby-Doo, and She’s All That. More recently, Prinze has focused on voice acting, playing Kanan Jarrus in Star Wars Rebels. He also voices characters in Robot Chicken and Bordertown. Coincidentally, he also appeared on George Lopez, starring in the 2006 episode “George Gets Cross Over Freddie,” a crossover episode with Prinze’s short-lived ABC sitcom Freddie.

It’s not clear when the new Christmas movie with Garcia and Prinze will debut, but it is Netflix’s latest attempt to add to its library of family-friendly holiday movies. Netflix has found success with The Christmas Chronicles, A Christmas Prince, and The Princess Switch, all of which have become franchises. The streamer is also home to Holiday Rush, Holidate, A California Christmas, and many other Christmas titles.