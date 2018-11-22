Netflix Holidays: 10 Christmas Movies to Watch This Thanksgiving
This week, Americans will be hunkering down for Thanksgiving, and for many that means the official start of the Christmas season. The month-long holiday extravaganza will start in earnest after Thursday, particularly when it comes to movies. Thankfully, Netflix is loaded up with great options.
Netflix has been making a big push into the Christmas movie market in the last few years, and 2020 may be the biggest season yet. Between Netflix original films and licensed material, the service has something for everyone, from the Grinch or Scrooge of the family to the Linus of the group. If you expect to be alone with a small group this weekend, a movie marathon may be the perfect thing to make the occasion extra festive.
This holiday season, movies may be more important than ever with the coronavirus ravaging the U.S. and making in-person gatherings unsafe. Public health officials are urging people not to travel for Thanksgiving, and with cases, hospitalizations and deaths on the rise, that may be the case for Christmas as well.
To keep the spirit alive, be sure to sprinkle plenty of holiday-themed binge watches into your routine. Here is a look at the top 10 Christmas movies available on Netflix to get the season started this Thanksgiving weekend.
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
At the time of this writing, The Princess Switch: Switched Again is the number 1 top movie on Netflix in the U.S. overall. This sequel to a wildly popular Netflix original film is labeled "feel-good" — perfect for a lonely holiday weekend. If nothing else, it's worth a watch considering everyone else will soon be talking about it.prevnext
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Another new release this year is Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, a star-studded holiday-themed fantasy adventure. It stars Keegan-Michael Key, Forest Whitaker, Phylicia Rashad and several others, and includes several big musical numbers.prevnext
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Netflix doesn't have the classic 1957 animated feature How the Grinch Stole Christmas, but for families with young children, the newer CGI version may be even better. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Angela Lansbury, Cameron Seely and Kenan Thompson, in a holiday special that is quickly making its way into many family traditions.prevnext
The Christmas Chronicles
The Christmas Chronicles is one of the most successful Netflix original films yet, and it is worth revisiting as the holidays approach again. Real-life spouses Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn play Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in a magical exploration of the Christmas spirit itself, and later this week, a sequel will premiere, so it's a great time to re-watch the original.prevnext
A Very Murray Christmas
A Very Murray Christmas may be best saved for after the kids go to bed, as it has little flashy plot to entice them. It does have one of the actor's strangest and most compelling performances yet, however, with no pressure to land a big theme.prevnext
Let it Snow
Let it snow is a coming-of-age teen movie with a holiday twist, and it is a must-watch for those that are missing their social lives this holiday season. Packed with punchlines, it sneaks into your heart with earnest characters and compelling arcs.prevnext
This Christmas
Stepping back from the Netflix originals and recent releases, the streaming service has the 2007 fan-favorite This Christmas available as well. It stars Idris Elba, Regina King and Delroy Lindo in the tale of a family reuniting for the holidays.prevnext
Operation Christmas Drop
Another newer release, Operation Christmas Drop has the familiar premise of a jaded career woman learning to love the holiday season in earnest, with no ulterior motive attached. It revolves around an Air Force tradition of dropping gifts to underprivileged areas for the holidays.prevnext
Klaus
Animation is essential to the Christmas movie genre, and Klaus is one of the newest movies pushing forward in that area. The movie provides an alternate version of Santa Claus, resetting some Christmas mythology in its older 19th century forms.prevnext
Get Santa
Finally, the British comedy Get Santa is a beloved Christmas hit, exploring the idea of faith and belief in the real Christmas spirit. This and all the movies listed above are available now on Netflix.prev