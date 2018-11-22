Netflix Holidays: 10 Christmas Movies to Watch This Thanksgiving

This week, Americans will be hunkering down for Thanksgiving, and for many that means the official start of the Christmas season. The month-long holiday extravaganza will start in earnest after Thursday, particularly when it comes to movies. Thankfully, Netflix is loaded up with great options.

Netflix has been making a big push into the Christmas movie market in the last few years, and 2020 may be the biggest season yet. Between Netflix original films and licensed material, the service has something for everyone, from the Grinch or Scrooge of the family to the Linus of the group. If you expect to be alone with a small group this weekend, a movie marathon may be the perfect thing to make the occasion extra festive.

This holiday season, movies may be more important than ever with the coronavirus ravaging the U.S. and making in-person gatherings unsafe. Public health officials are urging people not to travel for Thanksgiving, and with cases, hospitalizations and deaths on the rise, that may be the case for Christmas as well.

To keep the spirit alive, be sure to sprinkle plenty of holiday-themed binge watches into your routine. Here is a look at the top 10 Christmas movies available on Netflix to get the season started this Thanksgiving weekend.