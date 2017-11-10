Most Recent Shows and Specials Cancelled on Netflix

Netflix is not immune to the need to cancel a show or two, but lately there have been a few more cancellations.

Earlier this year, Netflix made headlines when it revealed that it was canceling the hit show Sense8, only to have fans react with overwhelming support for the series. In response, Netflix worked out a deal with the show’s producers to give it one final 2-hour finale special.

They also got some backlash again for cancelling The Get Down after only one season. Unfortunately for fans, Netflix didn’t back down on this decision and the show has remained cancelled.

Many other shows have been cancelled by Netflix within the past year, such as Marco Polo, Girlboss, and Gypsy.

Below you’ll find a list of a few more recent cancellations that the streaming giant has revealed.

House of Cards

When the allegations that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy were reported, many were shocked and appalled.

Netflix’s leadership was then put into a difficult position as the sixth season of their hit show House of Cards, on which Spacey has starred, was in the middle of filming.

Ultimately, Netflix decided that it had to relinquish the series after the filming season airs. Arguably, it was rumored that the streaming service had already been considering cancelling the show, but this was the first time any concrete information was released.

Chelsea

After Chelsea Handler’s late night talk show, Chelsea Lately, was cancelled at E!, she struck up a deal with Netflix to create a new, first of it’s kind, nightly talk show.

Sadly, last month it was revealed Netflix had cancelled the series after only two seasons.

Handler responded to the news by seeming to suggest that it was a mutual decision between herself and the streaming giant.

“Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me. From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation,” the comedienne wrote on social media.

“For these reasons, I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me.”

Louis C.K. Comedy Special

Accusations that superstar comedian Louis C.K. displayed sexual misconduct with multiple women has only recently been reported but it’s already taken a huge toll on his career.

His new film, I Love You, Daddy, is reportedly not being released, FX is taking time to review their business relationship with him, and Netflix is severing ties.

Earlier this year, Netflix launched what was supposed to be the first in duo of comedy specials from C.K. but they’ve now decided to cancel the subsequent special in light of the new accusations.

Based on Louis CK’s behavior, we are not making his second stand up special. — Netflix US (@netflix) November 10, 2017

Gore

Following their decision on House of Cards, Netflix also decided to cancel this planned biopic of American author Gore Vidal which was to star Kevin Spacey.

Little is known about the project, presumably because it was still early in the development stages, but the fact that Spacey was heavily involved was reason for Netflix to cancel the project altogether.