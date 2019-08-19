Netflix Rebooting ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ With Kevin Smith

He-Man is about to enter the 21st century. It was announced on Sunday that Netflix will debut a show dedicated to reviving He-Man, as our sister site ComicBook.com reports. The series will be led by Kevin Smith and will operate under the title, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The news was revealed at the Power Con 2K19 event.

Get ready for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an animated @netflix show from @ThatKevinSmith that will pick up where the 80s show left off! #MOTU pic.twitter.com/enQyRjGDjs — Masters of the Universe (@MastersOfficial) August 18, 2019

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe,” Smith began his statement. “In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the animated series have begun voicing their elation about the hero’s return to the screen.

THIS are great news!

When I was a kid, He-Man was on of my favorite shows. — Eduardo Escovar (@EEscovar23) August 18, 2019

HE-MAN coming back…oh snap time to yell out-

BY THE POWER OF GRAYSKULL…I…HAVE…THE POWER…💯💯🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/q5lYloe1RI — 🔥Heemyy🔥✊🏾 (@KingHEEMdream) August 18, 2019

Rob David, the vice president of Mattel TV, will also serve as an executive producer.

“Masters of the Universe has been a cultural phenomenon for generations, inspiring fans to discover their own power within,” said David, according to Variety. “Fans of this franchise have been waiting for the continuation of these characters, and Kevin Smith, as a ‘Masters’ superfan himself, is the perfect champion and partner to expand the canon through a dynamic animated series on Netflix.”

The press release said that the new series will pick up where the 1980s version left off. Along with Smith, Eric Carassco of Supergirl and Tim Sheridan from Reign of the Supermen will serve as writers. Diya Mishra (Magic of the Gathering) and Marc Bernardin (Alphas) will also join in on the action as writers.

Netflix is continuing its efforts developing the Masters of the Universe reach. Earlier, the streaming service premiered She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.