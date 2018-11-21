Netflix Reaches Settlement With Satanic Temple Over ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Statues

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is no longer facing a legal battle against The Satanic Temple.

Producers for the popular Netflix series have reportedly reached a settlement in a lawsuit over the statue of a goat deity that was prominently featured during the show’s first season.

The Satanic temple sued Netflix and Warner Bros. in early November claiming a statue that’s displayed in Sabrina Spellman’s school The Academy of Unseen Arts infringed on its copyright of a monument of Baphomet.

The temple said in the legal documents that it was not okay with the statue being associated with certain themes on the series, The Hollywood Reporter writes — specifically the “prominent use of this symbol as a central focal point of the school associated with evil, cannibalism and murder.”

Warner Bros. confirmed the settlement to the outlet, but refused to comment further.

Stuart de Haan, The Satanic Temple’s attorney said in a statement to the publication: “The Satanic Temple is pleased to announce that the lawsuit it recently filed against Warner Bros. and Netflix has been amicably settled. The unique elements of the Satanic Temple’s Baphomet statue will be acknowledged in the credits of episodes which have already been filmed. The remaining terms of the settlement are subject to a confidentiality agreement.”

The Temple filed a $150 million lawsuit due to the similarities to the statue of Baphomet, which sees a winged man with the head of a goat raising two fingers into the air as two young children stand beside him, looking up.

Sabrina’s star, which is featured prominently in Sabrina’s other school, also features a winged man with a goat’s head who is flanked by two children. Both statues also share similar symbols on their chest, as well as a pentagram on their forehead.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, Satanic Temple co-founder and spokesperson Lucien Greaves opened up to Rolling Stone about why the religious organization had sought legal action against the producers.

“The show’s creators did not utilize a generic Sabbatic goat that is commonly used in many occult circles, such as the image created by Eliphas Levi, but instead created an identical and easily identifiable replica of TST’s statue,” Greaves told the publication. “Unlike most imagery associated with Satanism, the unique Baphomet statue designed and built for TST is copyrighted, which grants the creator exclusive rights to determine whether, and under what conditions, this original work may be used by others.”

“Given the show’s utilization of the Baphomet statue to represent an evil cannibalistic cult, a perception falsely associated with Satanism even in modern times, TST would have denied its use to the show creators,” he continued. “Not only does it contradict what Baphomet represents, we owe it to those who identify with us to not allow this image, and by extension them, to be represented in this way.”