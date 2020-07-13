Netflix Jokingly Pitches 'Tiger King's Carole Baskin for 'Unsolved Mysteries' and Twitter Goes Wild 

Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries reboot has been another hit for the streaming service, and they might have an idea for another episode. In a hilarious tweet on Sunday, Netflix jokingly pitched an episode centering on Carole Baskin, one of the subjects in its hit documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. An entire episode of Tiger King was devoted to Joseph Maldonado-Passage's theory that Baskin, his chief rival, killed her second husband Don Lewis, who has been missing since 1997.

"Is this where we pitch ideas for Unsolved Mysteries?" Netflix asked on its Twitter page. The responses from followers were swift, with most either finding the joke hilarious or using the tweet as a venue to demand more seasons of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Hannibal and Anne With An E. Another person joked, "Man that joke was so low you can hear it from the septic tank."

As Tiger King fans know, Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, believes Baskin had something to do with Lewis' disappearance and presumed death. He believed Lewis was killed and Baskin fed his body to tigers at her Big Cat Rescue zoo. Lewis went missing in 1997 and was declared legally dead in 2002. No evidence of Lewis being killed has ever been found and Baskin has not been named a suspect by investigators. However, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Florida used Tiger King's popularity to ask the public for further information in the case, which is still open.