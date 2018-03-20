All the Netflix Originals Coming in April

Netflix’s list of April titles shows clearly that the streaming service is making good on its promise to release hundreds of original content in 2018.

In April, the company will debut 39 new movies or shows for viewers, including series for kids, documentaries, original films and comedy specials.

Among the most highly-anticipated content to be released is Adam Sandler and Chris Rock’s comedy The Week Of, as well as docuseries Bobby Kennedy for President.

While some of the original content was produced and created by Netflix, others were filmed by another group and are being released exclusively by the streaming service. Either way, audiences can certainly find some thrilling new options on the platform that cannot be found elsewhere.

Not sure what to add to your streaming queue for April? Browse through the list of Netflix’s original releases, as well as a brief synopsis of each to find your top picks.

Coming 4/1-4/3:

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more come together in host Joel McHale’s new weekly comedy commentary show. Available April 1, streaming every Sunday.

Wakfu – season 3: When a secretive guild comes after Percedal’s children, Yugo and friends embark on a daunting rescue

mission. Available April 1.

Fary Is the New Black: Armed with wit and his trademark style, French comedy phenom Fary veers from pickup lines to racism and beyond in a dynamic, anything-goes special. Available April 3.

Coming 4/6:

6 Balloons: Over the course of one night, a woman drives her heroin addict brother across LA in search of a detox center, with his two-year-old daughter in tow. Available April 6.

Amateur: A 14-year-old basketball phenom struggles to fit in with his new team after a video of him goes viral. Directed by Ryan Koo. Available April 6.

Fastest Car – season 1: In each episode, three souped-up “sleeper” cars go head-to-head with one of the world’s most sought-after supercars. Available April 6.

Money Heist – Part 2: As the police close in on the Professor’s identity, his lack of communication with the Mint team leads to mutiny and the arrest of one of the robbers. Available April 6.



My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Dave gets a lesson in flow, hip-hop culture and the criminal justice system from Jay-Z and drops in on producer Rick Rubin in his Malibu studio. Available April 6.

Orbiter 9: A woman who’s been alone on a spaceship her whole life becomes enamored with an engineer who suddenly enters her life and upends her universe. Available April 6.

Coming 4/6 (continued):

The Boss Baby: Back in Business – season 1: With a little help from his brother and accomplice, Tim, Boss Baby tries to balance family life with his job at Baby Corp headquarters. Available April 6.

Ram Dass, Going Home: Spiritual teacher and ’60s icon Ram Dass meditates on life and death at his home on Maui 20 years after suffering a life-altering stroke. Available April 6.

The 4th Company: In a violent prison in 1970s Mexico, a young inmate lands a spot on a football team that doubles as an enforcer squad for a corrupt administration. Available April 6.

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente: In his stand-up set, Argentine comic Lucas Lauriente animatedly rattles off reflections on different generations and begs kids to stop saying “goals.” Available April 6.

Troy: Fall of a City – season 1: Searching for the woman promised to him by Aphrodite, herdsman Paris learns his true identity and falls for Helen of Sparta, igniting the Trojan War. Available April 6.

Coming 4/9-4/12:

AMO – season 1: As the Philippine government wages its war on drugs, high schooler Joseph expands the market of his meth-dealing from his local gang to metro Manila. Available April 9.

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast: British comedian Greg Davies revisits terrifying dates, manscaping disasters, his father’s pranks and more in a savagely funny stand-up special. Available April 10.

Pickpockets: A trio of young, aspiring thieves learns what it takes to be successful pickpockets from a master in the arts of trickery and deception. Available April 12.

Coming 4/13:

Chef’s Table: Pastry: Dessert comes first this season as four renowned pastry chefs serve up decadent treats, daring new flavors, and stories of struggle and triumph. Available April 13.

Come Sunday: Based on true events, globally-renowned pastor Carlton Pearson risks everything when he questions church doctrine and is branded a modern-day heretic. Available April 13.

I Am Not An Easy Man: A shameless chauvinist gets a taste of his own medicine when he wakes up in a world dominated by women and locks horns with a powerful female author. Available April 13.

Lost in Space – season 1: With Earth in crisis, the Robinson family heads to space to write a new chapter in human history in this revival of the iconic ’60s sci-fi series. Available April 13.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again – season 2: The Magic School Bus pulls out all the stops, taking Ms. Frizzle and the class to the top of a noodle mountain — and the center of the sun itself. Available April 13.

Coming 4/17-4/19:

The Chalet – season 1: Friends gathered at a remote chalet in the French Alps for a summer getaway are caught in a deadly trap as a dark secret from the past comes to light. Available April 17.

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection: Impending parenthood does funny things to Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, who dissect family, relationships and more in a trio of stand-up specials. Available April 17.

Charité – season 1: In Berlin at the end of the 19th Century, a young woman works off her debts at the world-famous Charité hospital, encountering billiant physicians and discovering her passion for medicine. Available April 19.

Coming 4/20:

Aggretsuko – season 1: Retsuko is a 25-year-old red panda who is an office associate in the accounting department of a trading company in Tokyo. All she wants is to do her job and get through the day, but when frustrations reach a boiling point, she vents through death metal. Available April 20.

Dope – season 2: The drug war never ends. Camera crews follow smugglers, users and law enforcement agencies across Indiana, the Caribbean, Detroit and Atlanta. Available April 20.

Dude: Four best girlfriends negotiate loss and major life changes during the last two weeks of high school in this coming-of-age comedy. Available April 20.

Kodachrome: A dying photographer and his estranged record company executive son reunite for a road trip to the last photo lab still developing Kodachrome film. Available April 20.

Mercury 13: This documentary profiles women who were tested in 1961 for spaceflight, but had their dreams dashed when only men were chosen to become astronauts. Available April 20.

Spy Kids: Mission Critical – season 1: What if grown-up spies can’t do the job? It’s up to junior spies Juni and Carmen Cortez to defeat S.W.A.M.P. in an animated series based on the films. Available April 20.

Coming 4/21-4/25:

The Letdown – season 1: Audrey, mother of a 2-month-old, joins a new-parents support group, where she makes some quirky friends facing various challenges and life changes. Available April 21.

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up: Comedy star Kevin James dishes on fatherhood, fan interactions, ice cream and much more as he returns to the stand-up stage after a long absence. Available April 24.

Psychokinesis: Suddenly possessed with supernatural powers, a father sets out to help his estranged daughter, who’s at risk of losing everything she’s lived for. Available April 25.

Coming 4/27:

3% – season 2: As the next Process nears, the Cause plots to wipe out the system once and for all, and Michele finds herself in a precarious position. Available April 27.

Bobby Kennedy for President: This docuseries examines the “Bobby Phenomenon” of the 1960s and the continuing influence of the man many see as the greatest loss of a turbulent era. Available April 27.

Candy Jar: An introverted high school girl from a working-class background falls in love with her wealthy debate team nemesis and realizes they share more in common than they thought. Available April 27.

The New Legends of Monkey – season 1: A valiant girl liberates the Monkey King — a god long trapped in stone — in a quest to find seven sacred scrolls and save the world from evil. Available April 27.

The Week Of: Starring Adam Sandler and Chris Rock, this comedy centers on the week leading up to the wedding of their characters’ kids. Robert Smigel directs. Available April 27.