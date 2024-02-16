Jennifer Garner Reportedly in Talks to Star Opposite Matt Damon in Ben Affleck's New Movie

Jennifer Garner may star in ex-husband Ben Affleck's next film. It is reported that the actress, who was married to the Oscar-winning filmmaker for 13 years, is in negotiations to appear alongside Matt Damon in Animals, a crime thriller that will air on Netflix, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Argo director, 51, and Damon, 53, will produce the upcoming movie. In addition to Affleck directing the production, other pieces are still being put together, like Garner's deal, but if all goes according to plan, the thriller could start shooting in Los Angeles as early as March.

The action thriller is the story of a mayoral candidate and his wife whose son is kidnapped. They are surrounded by plenty of political and otherwise enemies, and they are forced to face them head-on to save their son. Garner would play Damon's wife opposite him in the role of the candidate.

A Netflix favorite, Garner has starred or co-starred in several hits on the platform, including Family Switch, The Adam Project, and Yes Day, ranging from comedies to romcoms to thrillers.

From 2005 to 2018, Affleck and the 13 Going On 30 star were married. They have starred in several films together, including Pearl Harbor, Daredevil, and Elektra. However, he has not yet directed her.

Since their split in 2018, the couple has stayed in touch, often reuniting to have co-parenting sessions. They have three children together: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11. After rekindling their romance, Affleck married Jennifer Lopez, while Garner was linked to entrepreneur John Miller in 2018.

In an April 2023 interview with Australia's Stellar Magazine, Garner said she avoids media coverage of her ex-husband because seeing their life unfold through the media makes her feel uncomfortable.

"I really work hard not to see either of us in the press," Garner said via The Daily Mail. "It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us. "I just try to forget that I'm out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme." Despite not knowing the memes involving Affleck, Garner joked that the actor is "quite meme-worthy."