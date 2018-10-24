Everything Leaving Netflix in November 2018

November looms just around the bend, and with the new month means that some of your favorite Netflix titles may be making their way off the streaming platform.

A number of fan-favorite TV shows and films will be cut from Netflix throughout the month, so make sure you squeeze in a viewing or two of your favorite titles from the list below that are getting the axe.

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in November, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 11/1:

Amelie

Crossfire

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Oculus

Phenomenon

Run to me

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball

Steel Magnolias

The Invasion

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Lazarus Effect

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Reader

Up in the Air

LEAVING 11/12 – 11/17:

Leaving 11/12/18:

Anna Karenina

Leaving 11/16/18:

Paddington

Leaving 11/17/18:

Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5

NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO BINGE:

Still upset some your favorites are leaving Netflix? Drown your woes in a binge-watching session of original Netflix series that have dropped in recent months. The company is positioned to produce and release 700 films and TV series in 2018, including several recurring series that have fans excited about Netflix’s new direction.

Ozark season 2: If you still haven’t caught up on Ozark, now is the time to do so. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. He must work to pay off his debt to a Mexican drug lord while becoming entangled with local criminals in his new town. Fans of Bloodline and Breaking Bad will love this dramatic thriller.

Both seasons of Ozark are streaming now.

‘MAKING A MURDERER: PART 2’

The second season of Making a Murderer, the Netflix documentary series that made Steven Avery a household name, finally arrived to the streaming platform on Oct. 19 after a three-year absence. Part two follows Avery’s lawyer as she tries to get his conviction overturned. Fans of the first series will remember that Avery was released from prison after spending years there for a wrongful rape conviction. This time, he’s volleying for a second wrongful conviction following the death of Teresa Halbach.

Available to stream Oct. 19.

‘BIG MOUTH’ – SEASON 2

If you’re in the mood for re-living your awkward teenage years, check out Big Mouth, the animated series from comedy duo Nick Kroll and John Mulaney that follows young students through their hilarious teenage misery. Personifying puberty-induced hormonal urges as foul-mouthed monsters, this raunchy show will bring you back to your awkward teenage years in a good way — or as good as that can get, at least.

Seasons 1 and 2 streaming now.

‘CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA’

Still not over Halloween? Check out Netflix’s new series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Starring Mad Men breakout star Kiernan Shipka, Netflix’s take on the Archie comic of the same name follows a teenage witch who must choose between he human world and the wicked world. Fans of the ’90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch will find themselves falling for this darker departure of the show.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is available to stream Oct. 26.