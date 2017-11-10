Here Are the Shows Netflix Will Stop Making

Marvel fans, beware. It might seem like Netflix and Marvel may be a match made in heaven, but the comic book giant may be splitting from the streaming service soon.

Despite housing many successful series from Marvel (like Jessica Jones, The Defenders and Luke Cage), Netflix will no longer be their home.

Disney Chief Strategy Officer Kevin Mayer confirmed the news, insisting that the House of Mouse’s plans were “pro-Disney” rather than “anti-Netflix”, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“[W]e’ve turned our attention to the one platform seeing growth challenges,” he explained. “That’s the television platform.”

As Disney fans are well aware, the media giant announced plans to create its own streaming service that will house all Disney films made in and after 2019 — as well as brand new original content.

So not only will Netflix be losing its Disney and Pixar classics, but now it looks like Marvel shows will be goners as well. Think: The Defenders, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher.

As for those exclusives that Disney plans to produce, you can expect a live-action Star Wars series, as well as TV spin-offs for the likes of Monsters, Inc and High School Musical.