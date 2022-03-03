Netflix Movies: New Originals for March 2022

Netflix has 86 original movies coming to the streaming platform in 2022, and thankfully those are not all coming at once. In March, Netflix is releasing several new movies, including the star-studded Windfall and The Adam Project. The first original movies of March are released on March 2 and more will be rolling out over the next few weeks.

Back in early February, Netflix teased an impressive slate for the last 11 months of 2022, including several big blockbusters packed with superstars. Many of these, including Ryan Gosling’s The Gray Man and Knives Out 2, are out later in the year. However, the big highlight for March is easily The Adam Project, which reteams Red Notice star Ryan Reynolds with his Free Guy director Shawn Levy. Emily in Paris fans will also want to check out Windfall since the movie stars Lily Collins.

This month’s slate also includes several movies from around the world. You don’t have to go backpacking through Europe to see Autumn Girl from Poland or The Invisible Thread from Italy. Netflix subscribers will not need a plane ticket to see South Korea’s The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure. Here’s a look at some of the films hitting Netflix in March.

March 2

Against the Ice is a Danish film featuring Game of Thrones‘ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. It centers on two men who travel to Greenland for a lost map and is inspired by Denmark’s 1909 polar expedition. The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure tells the story of Joseon pirates searching for royal lost gold at sea.

March 3-4

In The Weekend Away (March 3), Leighton Meester plays an American trying to find her best friend, who has gone missing during a trip to Croatia. The Invisible Thread (March 4) is about a teenager who learns a surprising fact about his fathers while making a documentary about them. Meskina (March 4) centers on Leyla, who wants to find happiness on her own while her family tries to set her up with someone.

March 8-9

Autumn Girl (March 8) is for fans of 1960s-set movies, as it centers on a Polish performer whose career could be stopped short by an official. The Bombardment (March 9) is a Danish World War II drama about Copenhagen residents whose lives are crushed when their school is targeted by bombers. The movie is based on a true story.

The Adam Project – March 11

The movie Netflix will be heavily promoting in March is The Adam Project, a new blockbuster starring Ryan Reynolds. He plays Adam Reed, a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his 12-year-old self to save the future. Reynolds previously starred in Red Notice for Netflix, and the movie was directed by Free Guy‘s Shawn Levy.

March 15-18

Marilyn’s Eyes (March 15) centers on two psychiatric patients who find healing through their love of food. Rescued By Ruby (March 17) stars Grant Gustin as a state trooper who dreams of joining a K-9 police unit with the help of a naughty shelter pup named Ruby.

In Black Crab (March 18), a soldier takes on a dangerous mission to end an apocalyptic war and save his daughter. Without Saying Goodbye (March 18) is a story about an architect and artist living in Peru.

Windfall – March 18

Windfall is another star-studded movie hitting Netflix in March. This one stars Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother), Jesse Plemmons (The Power of the Dog), and Emily in Paris‘ Lily Collins. It centers on the heist of a billionaire’s empty vacation home that goes sideways after the rich man and his wife suddenly arrive.

March 21-31

In Good Hands (March 21) tells the story of a single mother fighting a terminal illness and working to secure her young daughter’s future. Love Like the Falling Petals (March 24) is a love story about a young photographer and hairstylist whose lives are changed by a simple twist of fate. All Hail (March 30) is about a famous meteorologist who leaves his hometown after he failed to predict a dangerous hail storm.