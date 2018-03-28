10 Movies to Watch on Netflix Before They Leave April 1

The first of the month for Netflix users is always bittersweet. While there’s a fresh batch of shows and movies, there are always several key titles departing.

This Sunday, April 1, is no different, with the streaming giant removing numerous classic and beloved films.

From comic book flicks to comedy favorites, Netflix users are suffering pretty solid amount of loses. Luckily, there is still time for you to fit a film or two into your viewing schedule before they’re gone.

Scroll through to see the ten essential films you should watch before they are gone, as well as the full list of departing titles.

‘Ace Ventura: Pet Detective’ / ‘Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls’

Two of the 90s most memorable comedies are set to depart on Sunday: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls.

For those unfamiliar with the animal-centric ’90s franchise, Jim Carrey satrs as a wacky detective who finds missing pets, such as a stolen dolphin mascot or a sacred bat.

While these pet capers are low-brow and far from complicated films, Carrey’s portrayl of the cartoon-like title character is more than worth the watch.

‘American Pie’ / ‘American Pie 2’

American Pie was the seminal teen comedy brand in early 2000s, mostly due to these first two films.

The first film follows the quest of four high school guys to lose their virginities before graduation, and the second follows their attempts to have a massive summer party.

While those are simple premises, the cast makes it shine, as it includes Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Chris Klein, Sean William Scott and a ton of other young talents from the era.

Plus, American Pie‘s infamous apple pie scene is one of modern comedy’s most memorable moments, so at least watch it for that.

‘Batman’ / ‘Batman Returns’

Batman is one of the most iconic characters on the planet, and these two films helped get him there.

Tim Burton’s blockbusters follow the Caped Crusader (Michael Keaton) as he battles The Joker (Jack Nicholson), Penguin (Danny Devito) and Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer).

While they can come off a bit dated to younger audiences, Burton’s bold visual style, the fantastic performances and the fantastic scores from Danny Elfman help elevate the films to some of the best in the genre.

Their sequels, Batman Forever and Batman and Robin, are also leaving, but we highly recommend prioritizing these two ahead of the campy later installments.

‘Caddyshack’

It is hard to talk about Caddyshack without saying what has been said thousands of times.

The Harold Ramis-directed picture is landmark sports comedy that features an all-star cast of legends, including Rodney Dangerfield, Bill Murray and Chevy Chase.

‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’

The 2005 adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic novel is not for everyone, but it is still a curiosity that is at least worth revisiting.

Tim Burton goes all out for a wacky version of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, and Johnny Depp is as weird as one would imagine in the Wonka role. Plus fans of The Good Doctor and Bates Motel will love seeing a young Freddie Highmore in the titular role of Charlie Bucket.

While adults familiar with 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory may not like this updated version, younger viewers may like this more whimsical adaptation.

‘The Pursuit of Happyness’

The Pursuit of Happyness is touching tale of struggle, determination and family.

Will Smith stars in this biopic as real life entrepreneur Chris Gardner, who was homeless for close to a year while raising his son alone. Smith’s real life son Jaden plays the son role in what is one of the 2000s most heart-string-pulling flicks.

‘The Shawshank Redemption’

The Shawshank Redemption is one of the most acclaimed films of the ’90s for good reason.

The tale of a man (Tim Robbins) doing all he can to escape prison with the aid of a friend (Morgan Freeman) sounds simple on the surface, but what follows is a compelling story of humanity that could have only come from the source material’s writer, Stephen King.

If you have yet to see the beloved film, you have until Sunday to stream it.

