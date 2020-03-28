Netflix Movies: 15 Films Leaving on Monday

Netflix is always cycling titles in and out of its catalog, and this week is now different. On Monday, the streaming service is removing 15 movies from its collection, including numerous heavy hitters. While TV viewers will take a hit with the removal of Season 5 of Drugs, Inc., movie fans will lose access to several blockbuster hits, as well as some nostalgic favorites from the ’90s and early ’00s.

Two films from the Dark Knight trilogy will be exiting, two of Quentin Tarantino’s classics will be removed and two of the Lord of the Rings films will no longer be available. Furthermore, a Will Smith guilty pleasure, one of modern horror’s most influential films and some other lighthearted fare are leaving. Each title will be available through Monday night, so get to binging!

‘Batman Begins’ / ‘The Dark Knight’

The first two films in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, are on their way out. These titles are regularly added and removed, so fans might not need to worry too much about missing out. However, its unclear if HBO Max’s launch later this spring will prevent the acclaimed Batman movies from returning to Netflix.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’ / ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’

The latter two of Peter Jackson’s adaptations of J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings saga are leaving. Both The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King might also be headed fo HBO Max exclusivity, so Netflix users might want to watch while they can.

‘Kill Bill: Vol. 1’ / ‘Kill Bill: Vol. 2’

Both halves of Tarantino’s Kill Bill series, Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2, are also on their way out. That means Netflix users have just three days to relive all of Uma Thurman’s assassin battles one more time.

‘Charlie’s Angels’ / ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle’

Before the 2019 Charlie’s Angels reboot starring Kristen Stewart and copy, the TV series’ first two film adaptations were big hits at the box office. Both of the movies, which star Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, will leave Netflix on Monday.

‘Paranormal Activity’

Paranormal Activity was a monster success for Blumhouse Productions when it was released in 2007, grossing $193.4 million on a $15,000 budget (before marketing). The eerie found footage horror flick helped kickstart a lot of industry trends, and viewers can relive it for a few more days via Netflix.

‘Wild Wild West’

Will Smith led this 1999 adaptation of the classic Western spy series during his ’90s heyday, but it did not quite shatter box office records. However, it’s become a staple of cable and streaming services in the years since. It will be on Netflix through Monday.

Also Leaving

The other movies leaving on Monday are:

Death at a Funeral

Hairspray

New York Minute

P.S. I Love You

Small Soldiers

To see all the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in April, click here.