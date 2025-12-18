Millie Bobby Brown Drops Out of Second Event Following Injury

Millie Bobby Brown’s farewell tour for Stranger Things has not been going as planned.

As press continues for the final season of the Netflix hit, Brown had to drop out of another event following an injury.

The actress was set to appear on Good Morning America on Monday with co-star Noah Schnapp, but had to skip it after taking a fall. She sent in a video to GMA explaining why she couldn’t be there while also showing off a sling. Now Brown is expected not to attend a Stranger Things 5 event taking place at the Paley Center in New York City on Thursday, according to PEOPLE.

Pictured: Actress & guest co-host Millie Bobby Brown during an interview on Sunday, December 7, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

“Unfortunately, due to a recent injury, Millie can no longer attend the carpet or discussion,” a spokesperson for the Paley Center told the outlet. She’s not the only one who won’t be making it to Stranger Things: The Final Season Celebration. The event spokesperson also confirmed that David Harbour will not be attending “due to a scheduling conflict. Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Maya Hawke are still expected to be in attendance.

The cast of Stranger Things is in the midst of promoting the fifth and final season of the sci-fi series, which kicked off with Volume 1 on Nov. 26 with four episodes. Volume 2 will drop on Christmas Day with three episodes at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix, followed by Volume 3, the series finale, on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix and in select theaters. It’s unknown if Brown will continue to skip out on the press tour as she recovers, but if anything, with her sending in a video to GMA, it wouldn’t be surprising if she made the effort for tonight’s panel as well.

Stranger Things 5 takes place in the fall of 1987. “Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown,” reads the official synopsis. “Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”