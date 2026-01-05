The ‘Stranger Things’ Finale Crashed Netflix

The Stranger Things series finale on Netflix had some brief interference from the Upside Down!

As the two-hour conclusion of the sci-fi smash hit dropped Wednesday on the streaming platform at 8 p.m. ET, many fans noted that Netflix had crashed for them, giving them the error message, “Something went wrong. Sorry, we’re having trouble with your request. You’ll find lots to explore on the home page.”

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things: Season 5. (Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX_

The crash lasted roughly a minute and was fixed when subscribers refreshed the page.

There were similar technical issues coinciding with the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere on Nov. 26 as well, with the Season four finale drop also causing errors for some viewers when it landed on the streamer in July 2022.

Vol. 2 of the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere, which released on Dec. 25, did not come with any notable technical issues, and quickly smashed viewership records for Netflix, bringing in 34.5 million views during its premiere week, making it the most-watched title worldwide.

David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers in Stranger Things: Season 5. (Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

The Season 5 premiere in November was another massive win for Netflix, as its debut with 59.6 million views in November marked Netflix’s best-ever opening week for an English-language title.

“We are completely overwhelmed by the fan response to this season. It means the world to us, and we know it means just as much to the thousands of cast and crew who poured their blood, sweat, and tears into bringing this story to life,” Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement to Deadline at the time. “We’d like to give a special shout-out to all the fans who kept the flame alive during the long lead-up to release — through word of mouth, on social media, in fan art, rewatches, and in the thousands of unforgettable moments we and the cast have shared with you around the world. Your passion didn’t just inspire us; it helped bring a new generation of fans into the world of Stranger Things.”

