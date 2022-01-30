Netflix Movie Causes International Controversy

Netflix‘s first Arabic original film, Perfect Strangers, is stirring up quite a bit of controversy for the streaming service. The Hollywood Reporter shared that Perfect Strangers is getting pushback from conservatives In the Middle East ever since its release on Jan. 20, with one Egyptian politician accusing the film of “perversion, promoting homosexuality and infidelity and even being part of a plot to disrupt Arab society.”

Perfect Strangers is a remake of a hit Italian film and stars Nadine Labaki and Mona Zaki, and it covers a dinner party where seven friends play a game making all of the texts, calls, emails, and other messages on their phones available for the others to see. It has been well-received critically In the artistic community and by many viewers, but conservatives are outraged due to its inclusion of a gay character and other taboo topics.

Perfect Strangers sparked a wave of homophobic backlash online, with people claiming the movie promoted “moral degradation” and “putting Western ideas in a conservative society.” One Twitter user even called it a “crime,” claiming that the film should be banned and everyone Involved should be prosecuted. Because it was released on a streaming service Instead of in theaters, Perfect Strangers was able to skirt Middle Eastern censors and be available on Netflix uncut. One scene in particular that is causing an uproar Is a scene where Zaki’s character removes her underwear under the table, although no nudity is shown.

Egyptian lawyer Ayman Mahfouz declared that Perfect Strangers was a “plot to disrupt Arab society” and that Zaki was the “champion” of the alleged plot. Mahfouz is now preparing a lawsuit to have attempt to have the film removed from Netflix. Additionally, Egyptian politician Mustafa Bakri said in a statement to the speaker of Egypt’s House of Representatives said Perfect Strangers “incites homosexuality and betrayal.” Despite the outcry, Perfect Strangers Is also getting a lot of support from viewers and creatives, and a hashtag that translates as “ImAlsoAPerfectStranger” bubbled up on Twitter.

Netflix also supports the film and Its creators, releasing a statement to Variety about the backlash. “Perfect Strangers is a fictional story that explores universal themes without taking a moral stand, instead inviting the audience to have an open dialogue and debate,” the statement read. “The film tackles tough subjects through humanity and humor, led by a talented Arab cast focused on creative excellence.”