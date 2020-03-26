Everything Coming to Netflix in March 2020

With the promise of spring just around the corner, Netflix is getting ready to drop dozens of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform this March. While some titles will drop on the first of March, others will be making their way onto the streaming giant throughout the the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don’t forget to catch up on award-nominated titles now that awards season is officially upon us.

COMING 3/1

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

COMING 3/3 – 3/6

Avail. 3/3/20:

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 3/4/20:

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

Avail. 3/5/20:

Castlevania: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 3/6/20:

Guilty — NETFLIX FILM

I am Jonas — NETFLIX FILM

Paradise PD: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Protector: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spenser Confidential — NETFLIX FILM

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City — NETFLIX FILM

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

COMING 3/8 – 3/13

Avail. 3/8/20:

Sitara: Let Girls Dream — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/10/20:

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal — NETFLIX FAMILY

Marc Maron: End Times Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 3/11/20:

The Circle Brazil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dirty Money: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Last Ferry

On My Block: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Summer Night

Avail. 3/12/20:

Hospital Playlist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/13/20:

100 Humans — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

BEASTARS — NETFLIX ANIME

Bloodride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Elite: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Go Karts — NETFLIX FILM

Kingdom: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lost Girls — NETFLIX FILM

The Valhalla Murders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 3/15 – 3/20

Avail. 3/15/20:

Aftermath

Avail. 3/16/20:

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

Avail. 3/17/20:

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 3/18/20:

Lu Over the Wall

Avail. 3/19/20

Altered Carbon: Resleeved — NETFLIX ANIME

Feel Good — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/20/20:

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Buddi — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Letter for the King — NETFLIX FAMILY

Maska — NETFLIX FILM

The Platform — NETFLIX FILM

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultras — NETFLIX FILM

Tiger King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

COMING 3/23 – 3/27

Avail. 3/23/20:

Sol Levante — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 3/25/20:

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Curtiz — NETFLIX FILM

The Occupant (Hogar) — NETFLIX FILM

Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 3/26/20:

7SEEDS: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Blood Father

Unorthodox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/27/20:

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Decline — NETFLIX FILM

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY

Il processo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killing Them Softly

Ozark: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

There’s Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day — NETFLIX FAMILY

Uncorked — NETFLIX FILM

COMING SOON

ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage (New Episodes) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The English Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ladies Up — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Podcasts:

Netflix’s Con Todo presents Brown Love, a new podcast hosted by Dascha Polanco that celebrates the multi-faceted US Latinx experience.

Netflix is a Daily Joke, Netflix’s first daily podcast. Hear hear a new joke every day from your favorite comedians, starting March 1st.

AWARD-NOMINATED TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST

Netflix has several buzzy films and series making a lot of headlines this awards season; be sure to add these critically-acclaimed Netflix titles to your list and get in a viewing or two.

The Crown: The Crown has finally returned to Netflix — this time with new cast members portraying Queen Elizabeth II and her family as the series takes a few steps into her middle age during England’s Swinging Sixties. The country faces an economic downturn and fierce nationalism, which in turn leads to scrutiny from the general public, who are starting to view the royals as aristocratic freeloaders. Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth (and earned a Golden Globes win in the process), as does Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip (earning a Globes nod) and Helena Bonham Carter (again, grabbing a Globes nod) as Princess Margaret.

As a whole, The Crown earned a Golden Globes nomination for Best Television Series – Drama.

All seasons of The Crown are available to stream on Netflix now.

‘UNBELIEVABLE’

Netflix made some serious waves with Unbelievable, a new series starring Merritt Wever, Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Dever that’s on the receiving end of praise for its raw honesty and emotional impact. The eight-episode drama is based on true events reported in the Marshall Project and ProPublica‘s Pulitzer Prize-winning article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” as well as the This American Life podcast episode “Anatomy of Doubt.” Dever plays Marie Adler, a teenager who is raped but later retracts her accusation after being gaslighted by police into doing so. She lives without resolution for years until two Colorado detectives played by Weaver and Collette connect her photo to a serial rape suspect they’ve been hunting for.

Dever and Wever were both nominated for Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, and the show as a whole was up for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

All episodes of Unbelievable are available to stream now.

‘THE KOMINKSKY METHOD’

The Golden Globe-winning series The Kominsky Method returns with star Michael Douglas as an aging acting coach in his twilight years not quite ready to ride off into the sunset just yet.

Alan Arkin plays the once-famous Kominsky’s agent, who helps him see the funny side of the older years of life in Los Angeles. Douglas was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, as was Arkin for Supporting Actor. The two also earned nods in the same categories for Emmys this year, and the series as a whole was up for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Globes.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Kominsky Method are available to stream now.

‘LIVING WITH YOURSELF’

Paul Rudd earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy in Living With Yourself, where he works double time playing two versions of himself. His character, burned out on life and love, goes to a mysterious spa treatment only to discover that he has been replaced by a better version of himself.

Season 1 of Living With Yourself is available to stream on Netflix now. Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether the show will return for a second season.

‘DEAD TO ME’

For Dead to Me, Christina Applegate was up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, as well as its respective category at the Emmy Awards, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Applegate stars as Jen, a widow who unexpectedly finds a friend in another woman played by Linda Cardellini, who is harboring a shocking secret that could turn Jen’s world upside down.

Season 1 of Dead to Me is streaming on Netflix now. Netflix officially renewed the series for a second season, although it’s unclear when it will premiere.