Everything Leaving Netflix in March 2019

As March 1 approaches closer, keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout the month

A number of titles will be cut from Netflix in March, so make sure you’re squeezing in a viewing or two of series or movies from the list below that are getting the axe.

check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in March, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 3/1

Bruce Almighty

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Hostage

Pearl Harbor

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Gift

The Little Rascals

LEAVING 3/2 – 3/5

Leaving 3/2/19:

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Leaving 3/3/19:

Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 3/4/19:

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Leaving 3/5/19:

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

LEAVING 3/8 – 3/31

Leaving 3/8/19:

Click

Leaving 3/16/19:

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

Role Models

Leaving 3/18/19:

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Leaving 3/31/19:

Party of Five: Seasons 1-6

The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5

AWARD-NOMINATED NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO BINGE:

With awards season taking over your viewing habits, make sure you’re up to date on all the award-nominated films and shows Netflix has to offer.

Roma: Critics are raving over Roma, a foreign language film nominated for not one, not two, not three — but 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress (Yalitza Aparicio). It took home two Golden Globes (Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film) and was nominated for three.

The film works as Alfonso Cuarón’s poem to his youth, shot by Cuarón himself in straight black and white in a Mexico City.

Roma follows a woman named Cleo who is based off his real-life nanny and depicts life as it is lived in his bourgeois corner of Mexico City, showcasing the powerful family dynamic Cleo has with her employers.

“DUMPLIN’”

Jennifer Aniston stars in Dumplin’, an original Netflix film based off the novel of the same name by Julie Murphy that follows an overweight beauty pageant contestant who tries to prove a point to her mother (Aniston). Although she doesn’t appear in the film, the bigger star might be Dolly Parton, whose music soundtracks the entire movie. In fact, Parton and fellow songwriter Linda Perry even earned an Oscar nod, as well as nods from the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and Hollywood Music in Media Awards for Best Original Song for “Girl in the Movies.”

‘OZARK’: SEASON 2

If you still haven’t caught up on Ozark, now is the time to do so, especially after Jason Bateman was recently nominated for a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Satellite Award for his work in season 2. Plus, Laura Linney and Julia Gardner were nominated by the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 deals with the consequences of the risks he took in season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz).

Fans of Bloodline and Breaking Bad will love this dramatic thriller. Both seasons of Ozark are streaming now, with season 3 on the way.

‘THE KOMINSKY METHOD’:

Nominated for three Golden Globe awards (and winning two), an American Film Institute Award, two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, The Kominsky Method stars Michael Douglas as an aging acting coach in his twilight years not quite ready to ride off into the sunset just yet.

Alan Arkin plays the once-famous Kominsky’s agent, who helps him see the funny side of the older years of life in Los Angeles.

Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now, with season 2 on its way.