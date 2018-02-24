Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix in March

Just as several new projects make their debut on Netflix, March marks the end of the run for several projects on the streaming service.

The options leaving the platform includes a number of classic films, including the Jaws trilogy and Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Videos by PopCulture.com

And by the end of the month, some fan-favorite TV shows will no longer be hosted for your binge-watching pleasure, like Archer seasons 1-7 and Rosewood season 1.

As sad as you may be to say goodbye to these seasons or flicks, Netflix chases its bad news with some good. The company will also roll out several exciting new titles throughout the month, including several original projects. After you read what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions to your streaming queue in March.

Leaving 3/1:

Leaving 3/1/18

A Gang Story

Anastasia

Baby’s Day Out

Eyewitness

FernGully: The Last Rainforest

First Response

Forget and Forgive

Hitch

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Less Than Zero

Memento

Slums of Beverly Hills

The Chase

The Craft

The Panic in Needle Park

Trigger Point

Two Wrongs

xXx

Leaving 3/2-3/15:

Leaving 3/4/18

Chloe

Safe Haven

Leaving 3/6/18

The Finest Hours

Leaving 3/8/18

Victoria

Leaving 3/11/18

Believe

Glitch

Leaving 3/12/18

Standby

Disney’s The Santa Clause

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2

Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Leaving 3/13/18

Breakout Kings: Season 1

City of God: 10 Years Later

London Has Fallen

The Killing: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 3/14/18

Archer: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 3/16-3/31:

Leaving 3/19/18

V/H/S: Viral

Leaving 3/20/18

Zootopia

Leaving 3/22/18

Steve Jobs: One Last Thing

Leaving 3/24/18

Voltron 84: Season 1

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Leaving 3/26/18

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Leaving 3/29/18

The Gates: Season 1

Leaving 3/30/18

Life in Pieces: Season 1

Leaving 3/31/18

Awake: Season 1

Bordertown: Season 1

Breakout Kings: Season 2

Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1

Friends with Benefits: Season 1

In Like Flint

Lights Out: Season 1

Rosewood: Season 1

Salem: Seasons 2-3

Small Shots: Season 1

The Awakening

The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2

The Chicago Code: Season 1

The Crazy Ones: Season 1

The Finder: Season 1

The Good Son

Traffic Light: Season 1

Full series for a complete Netflix binge:

For those who don’t like waiting around for new episodes of a compelling show, why not watch a complete series start to finish? Check out these five highly-rating television series that can be streamed in their entirety on Netflix.

‘The West Wing’:

This American political drama series created by Aaron Sorkin was originally broadcast on NBC from 1999-2006. Throughout its seven-season run, the show earned three Golden Globes and 26 Emmys, including the title of Outstanding Drama Series for four consecutive years.

The show was set primarily in the West Wing of the White House and followed the internal happenings under the administration of fictitious democratic President Josiah Bartlett (Martin Sheen). He and his cutthroat teams of presidential advisers saw their personal lives become tangled with their professional roles as they worked to conduct the business of the country throughout two terms in office. Naturally, the quiet actions inside the West Wing include countless scandals, threats and political riffs.

‘Parks and Recreation’:

Another long-time NBC favorite, Parks and Recreation is an American political satire that aired for seven seasons between 2009 and 2015. Throughout its run, the show received several awards and nominations and was named TIME’s number one television series in 2012.

The series follows Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), a mid-level bureaucrat in the Parks Department of fictional town Pawnee, Indiana, who looks to beautify her town as the job, and her colleagues, present a myriad of challenges. It doesn’t help that her boss, Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), is adamantly opposed to government in any form, even though he’s a bureaucrat himself.

The A-list comedic ensemble also featured Rashida Jones, Paul Schneider, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt and more.

‘Nurse Jackie’:

Medical dramedy series Nurse Jackie ran on Showtime for seven season from 2009-2015. The hospital show received several award nominations and earned five Primetime Emmy Awards during its well-acclaimed run.

The show followed New York City emergency room nurse Jackie Peyton (Edie Falco) as she works to provide patient care amidst a crumbling health care system. But to do so, she relies on Vicodin and Adderall to make it through her grueling shifts, all to keep things running smoothly despite indifferent doctors, the Nursing Code of Ethics and more.

‘Mad Men’:

Mad Men is an American 1960s period drama which ran for seven seasons on AMC from 2007-2015. The critically-acclaimed show won five Golden Globes and 16 Emmys, including a Lead Actor award for Jon Hamm, who portrayed alpha male Don Draper.

The series, said to be titled for the slang term advertisers working on Madison Avenue in New York City used to refer to themselves, followed the professional and personal life of Don, the creative director at the fictional Sterling Cooper advertising agency. It documents his clever ideas and work accomplishments, as well as his dance to maintain a family man for his wife and children.

The plot also sheds light on the changing moods and social roles of men and women through the 1960s.

‘Weeds’:

Showtime presented American dark dramedy Weeds for eight seasons from 2005-2012. The series earned multiple awards, including a Golden Globe, two Emmys and two Satellite awards, among others.

Weeds follows widow Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker), who begins growing and selling marijuana to make enough money to support her family after her husband’s unexpected death leaves her with looming debt. Nancy has a hodgepodge of associates in her pot-selling business, which include her brother-in-law Andy and pot-smoking City Councilman Doug Wilson.

Over the course of the series, she and her family become increasingly entangled in illegal activity, all while trying to keep the happenings under wraps.