Judd Apatow’s ‘Love’ to End With Season 3 on Netflix

Judd Apatow’s original Netflix series, Love, will end after season three, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the show coming to an end, Apatow says he’s excited to end the Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust series on a good note.

“I am really excited about the third season of Love,” Apatow, who co-created the series with Girls alum Lesley Arfin and Rust, told THR. “I think it is our sweetest, funniest season and ends our story in a beautiful way.”

“We couldn’t have hoped for better companions to go on this journey of Love with than the incomparable Judd Apatow, Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Lesley Arfin and the rest of the fantastic cast and crew who have brought this special series to life,” said Netflix VP of original series Cindy Holland. “Over three seasons, viewers around the world have laughed, cringed, and cried with Mickey and Gus, and we are excited to share this concluding journey with their fans.”

Netflix doesn’t release ratings info, but in October the streaming giant said that Love was among its top 20 original series to be binged within their first 24 hours.

Love isn’t the first Netflix original series to be canceled in recent months. It also cut short the comedy Haters Back Off after two seasons, which followed cancellations of Naomi Watts starrer Gypsy after just one season, Girlboss as well as pricey drama The Get Down and Sense8 (although it’s set to come back as a two-hour special in 2018), among others.

The final season of Love hits Netflix on March 9, 2018.