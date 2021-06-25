✖

Disney's more recent princess will soon be leaving Netflix. In typical fashion, a slew of television shows and movies will be disappearing on the streaming service in July. And by the middle of the month, Netflix will be saying goodbye to Disney's Princess and the Frog.

Princess and the Frog will be leaving Netflix on July 15. So, that gives you a few more weeks to watch the Disney film. Princess and the Frog was released in December 2009. The animated film centers on a girl named Tiana, who is Disney's first Black princess, and a frog prince who desires to be human again. The movie takes place amid the backdrop of New Orleans. Anika Noni Rose voiced Princess Tiana, a waitress who dreams of owning her own restaurant, while Bruno Campos voiced the frog prince, Prince Naveen. Oprah Winfrey also voiced the character Eudora in the movie. While Princess and the Frog will be leaving Netflix come July 15, you can still watch it via another streaming service. The 2009 film is currently available to watch on Disney+.

Rose takes great pride in voicing the iconic Disney character. Most recently, she spoke about the character's legacy, and her own successful career, while appearing in her Connecticut hometown for their Juneteenth celebration. The celebration took place shortly after Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday. Rose traveled to Bloomfield, Connecticut, which held a Juneteenth celebration that honored Black accomplishments and achievements. It meant a great deal for the actor to be able to come back to her hometown to celebrate such a special occasion, as she said, "Thank you to Bloomfield for not forgetting me. Because this is me, this is what I come from, this is what I know."

While speaking at the event, Rose noted that she brought the premiere of Princess and the Frog to Hartford before it was released around the world. She explained that it was important for her to head back to her roots and that she wanted the film to leave a positive impact on the children within the community. Rose said, "I wanted our children to know that they are me, that I am them, that there is zero difference with what I can accomplish and what they can accomplish. Their hand is on it, they just don't know."