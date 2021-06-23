New Netflix Original Content Coming in July 2021

Netflix is doubling down on its original content offerings in July. With just days left in the month of June, and as the streamer continues to add the last titles of its June 2021 lineup to the streaming library, Netflix on Wednesday unveiled its full list of July 2021 titles, and as the temperatures begin to rise, so are the number of original series, films, and specials in streaming giant’s content catalogue. Among the dozens of new titles set to be added next month, 71 are originals, and they prove that Netflix is planning to put up some stiff competition in the ongoing streaming wars. Next month will see Netflix treating lovers of all genres to new titles to press play on, including animal lovers with the additions of Cat People and Dogs Season 2. Perhaps among the most anticipated originals slated to hit the library in July are the fourth and final season of beloved series Atypical, a new season of Virgin River, and the sophomore run of teen drama Outer Banks. For those looking for something a little scarier, Netflix is debuting its highly-anticipated trilogy of movies based on R.L. Stine's classic Fear Street book series. The streamer will also be treating reality TV lovers to a Too Hot To Handle: Brazil. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in July 2021.

Coming TBD – 7/1 Feels Like Ishq – NETFLIX SERIES

Short films follow young adults as they navigate the gamut of emotions that come with finding romantic connection in unexpected places.

Avail. TBD How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

When Lenny's health takes a turn for the worse, the guys put their differences aside to raise money for his treatment. But new threats loom.

Avail. TBD Audible – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Amaree Mckenstry-Hall and his teammates at Maryland School for the Deaf pursue success in football while coping with personal struggles and tragedy.

Avail. 7/1 Dynasty Warriors – NETFLIX FILM

Warlords, warriors and statesmen wage a battle for supremacy in this fantasy tale based on the hit video games and the "Romance of the Three Kingdoms."

Avail. 7/1 Generation 56k – NETFLIX SERIES

Having formed a bond during the 56K modem era, Matilda and Daniel meet again by chance two decades later. Can their friendship turn into something else?

Avail. 7/1 Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway – NETFLIX ANIME FILM

After Char’s rebellion, Hathaway Noa leads an insurgency against Earth Federation, but meeting an enemy officer and a mysterious woman alters his fate.

Avail. 7/1 Young Royals – NETFLIX SERIES

Prince Wilhelm adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school, Hillerska, but following his heart proves more challenging than anticipated.

Coming 7/2 – 7/6 The 8th Night – NETFLIX FILM

With prayer beads in one hand and an ax in the other, a monk hunts down a millennia-old spirit that's possessing humans and unleashing hell on Earth.

Avail. 7/2 Big Timber – NETFLIX SERIES

A no-nonsense logger and his loyal crew battle brutal elements and finicky machines to chop and transport valuable lumber on Vancouver Island.

Avail. 7/2 Fear Street Part 1: 1994 – NETFLIX FILM

After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that's plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside.

Avail. 7/2 Haseen Dillruba – NETFLIX FILM

Under investigation as a suspect in her husband’s murder, a wife reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth.

Avail. 7/2 Mortel: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

When Obé returns — in a startling new form — and begins to raise an army of followers at the school, Sofiane, Victor and Luisa race to stop a disaster.

Avail. 7/2 We The People – NETFLIX FAMILY

Learn the basics of rights and citizenship with upbeat songs by popular artists like Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Adam Lambert, Brandi Carlile and more.

Avail. 7/4 You Are My Spring – NETFLIX SERIES

A hotel concierge and a psychiatrist with traumatic childhoods form a heartfelt bond when they become entangled in a perplexing local murder case.

Avail. 7/5 I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a second season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life's most bizarre and mundane situations. Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone (The Lonely Island) and Ali Bell for Party Over Here serve as executive producers alongside Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point. Alice Mathias serves as executive producer and directed most sketches alongside Zach Kanin.

Coming 7/7 – 7/8 Cat People – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Cat people come in all shapes and sizes, but they share a love for their enchanting, unique feline friends. This docuseries reveals their tales.

Avail. 7/7 Dogs: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Their love for dogs — and their dogs' love for them — becomes a lifeline for an astronaut, a Brazilian priest, a college mascot's caregiver and more.

Avail. 7/7 The Mire: '97 – NETFLIX SERIES

The flood of the century unearths another body in Gronty forest and with it comes corruption, scams from the ’90s and long-hidden secrets from WWII.

Avail. 7/7 The War Next-door – NETFLIX SERIES

After winning a house in a raffle, the humble but loving López family moves to a posh neighborhood, where the snobby Espinozas give them a cold welcome.

Avail. 7/7 Major Grom: Plague Doctor – NETFLIX FILM

When a masked vigilante’s killing spree throws a city into chaos, a renegade detective and his rookie partner are the only ones who can stop it.

Avail. 7/7 Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The crime shocked Brazil: Elize Matsunaga shot and dismembered her rich husband. Featuring her first interview, this docuseries dives deep into the case.

Avail. 7/8 RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness – NETFLIX ANIME

Years after the horrors of Raccoon City, Leon and Claire find themselves consumed by a dark conspiracy when a viral attack ravages the White House.

Coming 7/9 – 7/13 Atypical: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

With Casey and Sam both on the cusp of leaving the nest, each member of the Gardner family faces big decisions about where life will go next.

Avail. 7/9 Biohackers: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Missing time and disturbing visions haunt Mia as she races to piece together the sudden changes in her life — and why she can't remember any of them.

Avail. 7/9 The Cook of Castamar – NETFLIX SERIES

In 1720 Madrid, a talented cook catches the eye of a widowed duke just as he returns to aristocratic society. Based on the novel by Fernando J. Múñez.

Avail. 7/9 Fear Street Part 2: 1978 – NETFLIX FILM

In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer's murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival.

Avail. 7/9 How I Became a Superhero – NETFLIX FILM

In a world where humans and superheroes coexist, a lone wolf cop teams up with a bright detective to dismantle a dark plot to extract superpowers.

Avail. 7/9 Last Summer – NETFLIX FILM

During summer vacation in a beachside town, 16-year-old Deniz seeks the affection of his childhood crush and navigates a love triangle.

Avail. 7/9 Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Lee Su-geun's rise to Korean comedy stardom went hand in hand with his mastery over picking up social cues. Now, he's ready to share his know-hows.

Avail. 7/9 Virgin River: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Mel and her loved ones in Virgin River support each other while facing all sorts of troubles: death, a fire, custody arguments, breakups and more.

Avail. 7/9 Ridley Jones – NETFLIX FAMILY

Curious kid Ridley and her friends protect the Museum of Natural History’s treasures and keep its magical secret safe: Everything comes alive at night!

Coming 7/14 – 7/15 A Classic Horror Story – NETFLIX FILM

In this gruesome suspense film, strangers traveling in southern Italy become stranded in the woods, where they must fight desperately to get out alive.

Avail. 7/14 The Guide to the Perfect Family – NETFLIX FILM

A couple in Québec deals with the pitfalls, pressure and high expectations of raising kids in a society obsessed with success and social media image.

Avail. 7/14 Gunpowder Milkshake – NETFLIX FILM

Three generations of women fight back against those who could take everything from them in the mother of all action movies.

Avail. 7/14 Heist – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Dirty Robber—the producers behind 2021’s Oscar-winning Best Short Film Two Distant Strangers—and Emmy nominated director Derek Doneen, comes a new Netflix documentary series chronicling three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off. A 21-year-old woman steals millions in Vegas casino cash. An aspiring father swipes a fortune from the Miami airport... and uses TV shows to learn how to get away with it. A Kentucky dad is accused of one of the biggest bourbon burglaries in history. Using dynamic reenactments, original interviews, and a fast-paced style that fits perfectly into the cinematic canon alongside films like Ocean’s Eleven and Catch Me If You Can, directors Derek Doneen (The Price of Free), Martin Desmond Roe (Two Distant Strangers), and Nick Frew (We Are the Champions) each take the helm of a single heist, told over two episodes.

Avail. 7/14 My Unorthodox Life – NETFLIX SERIES

Follow Julia Haart, Elite World Group CEO and a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, and her adult kids in this reality series.

Avail. 7/14 Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A deep dive into the work of renowned Mexican journalist Manuel Buendía looks to unravel his murder and the ties between politics and drug trafficking.

Avail. 7/14 A Perfect Fit – NETFLIX FILM

When fashion blogger Saski walks into a Bali store looking for the perfect shoes for a big event, she inadvertently alters her destiny.

Avail. 7/15 BEASTARS: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

Accepting his predatory instincts, Legoshi vows to become stronger for Hal’s sake. Meanwhile, the herbivore killer is still on the loose.

Avail. 7/15 Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Brazilian rapper Emicida brings his progressive rhymes and eclectic beats to São Paulo's Theatro Municipal as he performs hits from the album "AmarElo."

Avail. 7/15 My Amanda – NETFLIX FILM

Two unusually close friends share every aspect of their lives together but as their own worlds change and evolve, their bond remains the only constant.

Avail. 7/15 Never Have I Ever: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

A new love life, a new classmate and new reasons to bicker with mom give Devi plenty more ways to make courageous moves... and questionable decisions.

Coming 7/16 – 7/22 Deep – NETFLIX FILM

Four insomniac med school students are lured into a neuroscience experiment that spirals out of control - and must find a way out before it’s too late.

Avail. 7/16 Explained: Season 3 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

From monarchies to apologies, pooches to plastic surgery, this docuseries explores a wide range of fascinating topics to illuminate your world.

Avail. 7/16 Fear Street Part 3: 1666 – NETFLIX FILM

Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse — and the key to one town's future.

Avail. 7/16 Johnny Test – NETFLIX FAMILY

How much trouble could one imaginative boy, his faithful dog and two science-loving sisters possibly get into? Hmm, that sounds like a challenge!

Avail. 7/16 Chernobyl 1986 – NETFLIX FILM

After reuniting with a lost love, firefighter Alexey retires to begin a new life — but the Chernobyl disaster suddenly plunges him back into danger.

Avail. 7/21 The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Get the real story behind the blockbusters that defined a generation. Actors, directors and industry insiders lead the way on entertaining deep dives.

Avail. 7/21 Sexy Beasts – NETFLIX SERIES

Hoping to say goodbye to superficial dating, real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test.

Avail. 7/21 Too Hot to Handle: Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES

Ten sizzling hot Brazilians meet at a dreamy beach resort. But for a shot at R$500,000, they'll have to give up sex in this fun reality show.

Avail. 7/21 Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans – NETFLIX FAMILY

Heroes from "Trollhunters," "3Below" and "Wizards" join forces to fight a shadowy enemy threatening to take over their worlds — and reset Earth itself.

Avail. 7/21 Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop – NETFLIX ANIME

After meeting one bright, sunny day, a shy boy who expresses himself through haiku and a bubbly but self-conscious girl share a brief, magical summer.

Coming 7/23 – 7/27 A Second Chance: Rivals! – NETFLIX FAMILY

In this sequel, after a grown-up Maddy gets injured and can’t qualify for the Olympics, she starts coaching a team of elite junior gymnasts as they go up against rival team

Avail. 7/23 Bankrolled – NETFLIX FILM

Two directionless millennial bros get high and pitch a bold new social justice app that raises millions. Then they have to come up with the app.

Avail. 7/23 Blood Red Sky – NETFLIX FILM

Flying with her young son, a mysteriously ill woman is forced to unleash a dark secret when terrorists attempt to hijack their transatlantic flight.

Avail. 7/23 Kingdom: Ashin of the North – NETFLIX FILM

Tragedy, betrayal and a mysterious discovery fuel a woman's vengeance for the loss of her tribe and family in this special episode of "Kingdom."

Avail. 7/23 The Last Letter From Your Lover – NETFLIX FILM

After finding a trove of love letters from the 1960s, a journalist sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair. Based on the novel by Jojo Moyes.

Avail. 7/23 Masters of the Universe: Revelation – NETFLIX SERIES

The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. A new animated series from writer-director Kevin Smith.

Avail. 7/23 Sky Rojo: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Adrenaline and action are back in the driver’s seat in the second season of "Sky Rojo," from the creators of "Money Heist."

Avail. 7/23 Mighty Express: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY

The adventure continues for a team of trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks with quick thinking and teamwork!

