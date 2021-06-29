Netflix Losing 2 of the Best TV Shows Ever on Thursday

✖

Two beloved TV shows are leaving Netflix this week — The Twilight Zone and Twin Peaks. The classic series are both departing Netflix's catalog on Thursday, July 1. That gives fans just under two days to get their final viewings in.

Netflix has hosted the original run of Twin Peaks for some time now, and has had most of the original seasons of The Twilight Zone as well. That will all change this week, as Netflix's license on the two shows comes to an end. Fortunately, both are also available on Paramount+, which you can try for free here if you're a new user. Since both shows come from the ViacomCBS library, this migration makes sense.

(Photo: Image Entertainment)

However you watch it, both shows are notoriously popular for binge-watching and re-watching. Netflix only has 138 half-hour episodes of The Twilight Zone. (Season 4 is missing for some reason.) There are only 30 episodes of the original Twin Peaks that are typically around 45 minutes each, so that marathon would be even shorter.

Netflix made a splash as the first big subscription-based streaming service, and it retains a certain amount of clout in the "streaming wars." Seeing a show leave Netflix effectively makes it unreachable for many viewers who do not care to juggle subscriptions and hunt through various catalogs. However, as more and more companies call their licensed material home, the pool of content is shrinking.

(Photo: CBS Television)

That is likely why Netflix is invested so heavily in original content, and in this case, they have developed some very direct simulacrums. The Netflix original series Black Mirror is considered by many a direct homage to The Twilight Zone, for example. Meanwhile, Netflix has acquired Broadchurch, Hannibal and a few other mystery dramas that are often compared to Twin Peaks.

For those that want the real thing, however, The Twilight Zone is currently available on Paramount+ and will presumably stay there, along with its more recent revival. Twin Peaks is currently available on Hulu as well, but it seems safe to say that it will be back on a ViacomCBS-owned service as soon as possible. You can watch both shows on Netflix until Thursday, July 1.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.