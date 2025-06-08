Netflix Just Launched a New Feature for Select Users

A new puzzle game hub is coming to Netflix. What’s On Netflix reports a new mobile feature will offer Sudoku and Bonza, which has already soft-launched on the streaming hub in select countries ahead of a wider rollout.

The new feature comes amid titles being erased from the streamer, with new ones added and more on the way. Crosswords and more will also be added.

Currently, the games are available in Chile, Australia, and Poland. The official rollout will happen over the next few months.

Per an official description: “Whether you’re a crossword wizard or a logic puzzle fanatic, Puzzled will be your new home base. This is a one-stop shop for all types of fun and satisfying daily brain games, from the classic logic challenge of Sudoku to creative new word puzzles like Bonza. And with the option to play offline, your daily puzzle moment is whenever you want it to be. The collection of daily logic and word games on Puzzled will expand and evolve, so you can always discover what’s next in the world of puzzles. Try new games and see which ones are the perfect fit for the way your brain works.”Next Games, a Netflix Game Studio, is responsible for the new feature. Finnish studio first acquired by Netflix back in 2022. Before this launch, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales was launched on the service but was discontinued last year. Also scrapped was Compass Point: West.

Initial reviews were not favorable. But the streamer says they are actively working on troubleshooting. “Netflix Puzzled is still in development,” reads one of the responses from Netflix adding,”we aim to offer a wider variety of games in the future. Currently, each game consists of 10 chapters, each containing six fun puzzle games. I hope you’ve been able to find all of them.”